KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (January 15, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US$ 278.79 281.25 AED 76.00 76.73
EURO 304.62 307.58 SR 74.25 76.73
GBP 354.95 358.29 INTERBANK 280.00 280.50
JPY 1.89 1.92
=========================================================================
