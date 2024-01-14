Weekly market inflation: Prices of essential kitchen items increase further

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a further increase during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey observed an increase in sugar price which went up from Rs7,000 per bag to Rs7,300 per 50kg bag in the wholesale market, while in retail, sugar is being sold at Rs150-155 per kg against Rs150 per kg.

Chicken price went up from Rs16,200 per 40kg to Rs16,500 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs430 per kg against Rs375 per kg,

while chicken meat is being sold at Rs720 per kg against Rs700 per kg; egg price went up from Rs11,500 per carton to Rs12,500 per carton, hence, setting another new record of all time high prices, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs410 per dozen against Rs390 per dozen.

Wheat flour price witnessed an increase as the best quality wheat flour in the wholesale market is available at Rs2,130 per 15kg bag against Rs2,100 per 15kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs2,170 per bag against Rs2,150 per 15kg, normal quality wheat flour bag is available at Rs2,110 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs2,130 per bag against Rs2,110 per bag.

Tea prices witnessed no changes as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,500 per 900 gram pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; powdered chilli price is stable at Rs750, and turmeric powder at Rs700 per kg.

With the advent of 2024, the tandoor and restaurant owners have increased the paratha price by Rs10 per piece from Rs50 to Rs60 per piece and tea cup price by Rs10 from Rs70 per cup to Rs80. Moreover, the restaurant and tandoor owners four weeks ago on the plea of a government announcement of increasing domestic gas have already increased the roti price by Rs5 per roti from Rs20 to Rs25, naan price from Rs30 to Rs35, and paratha price from Rs45 to Rs50.

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices, Thursday, witnessed a sudden increase without the approval of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) as it went up in retail market from Rs300 per kg to Rs330 per kg while OGRA has fixed retail price at Rs276 per kg applicable across the country. The OGRA has set 15kg domestic cylinder LPG price at Rs4,240, while in various parts of the country it is available at Rs5,000-5,500 per 15kg cylinder, reflecting an overcharging of Rs760-1,260 per cylinder.

Branded spices such as National, Shan, and others’ prices remained unchanged at Rs120 per pack but the producers have reduced the volume from 43 grams to 39 grams. The price of a cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is Rs250 and a cooked vegetable plate is Rs250.

Rice prices witnessed no changes as the best quality basmati rice is available at Rs12,500 per 40kg bag, while the retailers are selling it at Rs350 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice is available at Rs10,300 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs270 per kg, and broken Basmati rice is available at Rs9,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs250 per kg.

Ghee-cooking oil prices witnessed a mixed trend as B-grade ghee-cooking oil is available at Rs5,050 per carton in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs340-360 per 900 gram pack, while best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda ghee price went up from Rs2,380 to Rs2,450 per tin and cooking oil from Rs2,450 per 5-litre bottle to Rs2,500.

Pulses’ prices remained stable as best quality maash is available at Rs510 per kg, gram pulse at Rs245 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs350 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs350-550 per kg, Moong at Rs260 per kg, and Masoor at Rs250 per kg.

No changes were observed in fresh and packed milk prices as small pack of Milk Pak is available at Rs75 per pack and litre pack at Rs270. Fresh milk prices are stable at Rs200 per litre and yoghurt prices went up from Rs220 per kg to Rs240 per kg.

Detergents prices and bathing soaps prices witnessed no changes as Safeguard, Lux, and Dettol’s normal size bathing soap are available at Rs145 per pack and family pack at Rs170 per pack.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed an increasing trend. Ginger price in the wholesale market went up from Rs2,200 per 5kg to Rs2,400, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs500-600 per kg against Rs470-550 per kg, local garlic price went up from Rs1,900 per 5kg to Rs2,300 in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs550-650 per kg against Rs450-500 per kg, and China garlic price went up from Rs2,650 per 5kg to Rs2,900 in the wholesale market, which in retail is available in the range of Rs650-700 per kg against Rs575-625 per kg.

Potato prices remained unchanged as it is available in the range of Rs150-300 per 5kg against Rs175-320 in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold at Rs40-75 per kg, tomato prices remained stable at Rs1,550 per basket in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs110-160 per kg, and onion price went up from Rs700-900 per 5kg to Rs750-950, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs170-240 per kg against Rs160-220 per kg.

Capsicum price is stable at Rs900 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs225-250 per kg, the prices of various varieties of pumpkin went up as they were available in the range of Rs470-750 per 5kg against Rs400-650, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs160-175 per kg against 100-160 per kg; tinda price went up from Rs400 to Rs475 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs115-120 per kg against Rs90-100 per kg; eggplant price remained stable at Rs350 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs90 per kg; cauliflower price went up from Rs350-450 per 5kg to Rs600-650, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs125-145 per kg against Rs90-100 per kg, and cabbage price went down from Rs500-550 to Rs400-450 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs95-110 per kg against Rs120-130 per kg. Bitter gourd price is stable at Rs750-800 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs175-200 per kg and cucumber price is stable at Rs200-250 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs60-65 per kg against Rs85-90 per kg.

Radish price went down from Rs150-200 per 5kg to Rs130-160 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs40-45 per kg against Rs45-50 per kg; turnip price went down from Rs250-300 per 5kg to Rs150-175 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs45-50 per kg against Rs70-80 per kg, yam price went up from Rs700-800 to Rs800-900 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs200-220 per kg against Rs160-190 per kg, peas price went up from Rs600 to Rs1,000-1,100 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs225-250 per kg against Rs140-150 per kg and fresh bean price remained stable at Rs700 per 5kg and in retail are being sold in the range of Rs160-170 per kg.

Fruit prices also witnessed a mixed trend as the best quality Iranian Kala Killo apple is available at Rs325 per kg against Rs300 per kg, top quality Pakistani Kala Killo apple are available in the range of Rs200-310 per kg and, Golden apples are available in the range of Rs120-190 per kg, best quality white apples at Rs175 per kg against Rs150 per kg and normal at Rs100 per kg.

Bananas’ price remained stable as bananas are available in the range of Rs70-160 per dozen; best quality guava is available at Rs120 per kg against Rs130 per kg and normal in the range of Rs55-75 per kg against Rs65-80 per kg; Gaja apples are available in the range of Rs150-250 per kg against Rs190-270 per kg; oranges are available in the range of Rs90-150 per dozen with special fruiter at Rs150 per dozen is the most expensive and normal quality musami at Rs90 per dozen, the cheapest; pomegranate are available in the range of Rs250-370 per kg; and various varieties of grapes are available in the range of Rs160-350 per kg.

However, the survey observed that due to ineffective monitoring by the special price control magistrates and other relevant departments including assistant commissioners and deputy commissioners, the retailers are free to charge their own prices of not only vegetables and fruits but of other items too. Moreover, there is a serious difference between the official prices of various items and market prices. It is also observed retailers, vendors, and other sellers are not displaying official price list of household items at a prominent place and are not even providing on demand.

According to traders, over the past few years continuous increase in fuel and utilities costs significantly contributed to increasing the prices. They attributed around 20 percent increase in the prices of all the items to increase in gas and electricity bills, traders are also forced to move up their margins to meet ever increasing expenditure from salaries to transportation costs and other miscellaneous expenses.

