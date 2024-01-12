Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

IMF Executive Board completes 1st review under SBA: finance ministry

Pakistan’s central bank reserves decrease $66mn, now stand at $8.15bn

‘Political turmoil’ in Pakistan to slow private sector growth: World Bank

Mari Petroleum discovers gas reserves in North Waziristan

OGDCL, PPL & POL get provisional awards for new exploration blocks in Sindh, Balochistan

A day after Justice Naqvi, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan also steps down as SC judge

Pakistan has no intention of holding talks with TTP: FO

6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan, Afghanistan

Cipher case: IHC withdraws stay on Imran’s in-camera trial

Pakistan backs South Africa’s case against Israel

Fast-moving consumer goods: FBR gives deadline for ST digital invoicing

Nepra approves 2pc transmission losses for STDC

Cement sector: FBR extends deadline for T&T implementation

