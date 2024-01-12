AIRLINK 59.33 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.61%)
BOP 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
DFML 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.02%)
DGKC 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.97%)
FCCL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.94%)
FFBL 30.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.53%)
FFL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
GGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.55%)
HBL 117.95 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.51%)
HUBC 120.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
KEL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.17%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
MLCF 40.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.98%)
PAEL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.24%)
PIAA 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.91%)
PIBTL 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (8.23%)
PPL 134.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
PRL 30.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.28%)
PTC 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.83%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
SNGP 78.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
TPLP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 82.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.6%)
UNITY 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 54.5 (0.82%)
BR30 24,336 Increased By 188.7 (0.78%)
KSE100 65,093 Increased By 475.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,785 Increased By 205.1 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 11, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 12 Jan, 2024 09:03am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • IMF Executive Board completes 1st review under SBA: finance ministry

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s central bank reserves decrease $66mn, now stand at $8.15bn

Read here for details.

  • ‘Political turmoil’ in Pakistan to slow private sector growth: World Bank

Read here for details.

  • Mari Petroleum discovers gas reserves in North Waziristan

Read here for details.

  • OGDCL, PPL & POL get provisional awards for new exploration blocks in Sindh, Balochistan

Read here for details.

  • A day after Justice Naqvi, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan also steps down as SC judge

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan has no intention of holding talks with TTP: FO

Read here for details.

  • 6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan, Afghanistan

Read here for details.

  • Cipher case: IHC withdraws stay on Imran’s in-camera trial

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan backs South Africa’s case against Israel

Read here for details.

  • Fast-moving consumer goods: FBR gives deadline for ST digital invoicing

Read here for details.

  • Nepra approves 2pc transmission losses for STDC

Read here for details.

  • Cement sector: FBR extends deadline for T&T implementation

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

PSX sees buying spree amid IMF nod, KSE-100 up nearly 700 points

‘Bat’ symbol: SC hears ECP plea against PHC verdict

Ex-IMF official pinpoints ‘increasing risks’

Industrial sector: Nine cent energy tariff approved: minister

Aggression widens: US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say

Oil prices rise 2% after US, Britain strikes in Yemen

TAPI prospects dim as approval of incentives put on ice

Fast-moving consumer goods: FBR gives deadline for ST digital invoicing

Pakistan backs South Africa’s case

Read more stories