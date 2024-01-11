AIRLINK 58.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.34%)
Pakistan

Cipher case: IHC withdraws stay on Imran's in-camera trial

Published 11 Jan, 2024

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) withdrew on Thursday its stay order on former prime minister Imran Khan’s in-camera cipher trial.

Justice Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb presided over the hearing in which Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor (AGP) Usman Awan appeared.

Awan told the court that all official documents pertaining to the case would be submitted to the court.

Last month, the IHC had issued a stay order on the in-camera trial till January 11.

The PTI founder chairman challenged his indictment in the cipher case and the entire proceedings by the special court established under the Official Secrets Act.

Imran and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi have been twice indicted in the case. Both have pleaded not guilty.

