May 05, 2024
World

Death toll from Kenya floods rises to 228

Reuters Published 05 May, 2024 03:39pm

NAIROBI: The number of people killed by flooding and other impacts of the heavy rains battering Kenya has risen to 228, the interior ministry said on Sunday.

The torrential rains that have caused widespread flooding and landslides across the country in recent weeks are forecast to worsen in May.

In a statement, the ministry said further flooding was “expected in low lying areas, riparian areas and urban areas while landslides/mudslides may occur in areas with steep slopes, escarpments and ravines.”

Kenya floods death toll tops 200 as cyclone approaches

The deluges have destroyed homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure across East Africa’s largest economy.

At least 164 people have been injured by the adverse weather, while 212,630 have been displaced, the ministry said.

