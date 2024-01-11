A day after Justice Naqvi, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan also steps down as SC judge

Senior Supreme Court (SC) judge Justice Ijazul Ahsan on Thursday resigned from his post, just a day after Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi stepped down from his position, Aaj News reported.

Justice Ahsan has sent his resignation to the President of Pakistan, sources said. However, the reason for the early departure of Justice Ahsan, who would become the next Chief Justice, is unclear.

The development comes a day after Justice Naqvi resigned from the Supreme Court saying it was no longer possible for him to continue due to circumstances which were a matter of public knowledge.

Justice Naqvi resigned after the apex court turned down his request to grant a stay against the proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), which had issued show notice to the judge for amassing illegitimate assets and misconduct.

Earlier on Thursday, President Dr Arif Alvi accepted the resignation of Justice Naqvi.

As per a press release issued by the President House today, Dr Alvi accepted Justice Naqvi’s resignation “on the advice of the prime minister under Article 179 (retiring age) of the Constitution”.

“It was an honour to be appointed and to serve as a judge first of the Lahore High Court and then as the Supreme Court of Pakistan. In the circumstances which are a matter of public knowledge and to some extent public record, it is no longer possible for me to continue to serve as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” Justice Naqvi had written in his resignation letter.