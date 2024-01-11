AIRLINK 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.31%)
A day after Justice Naqvi, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan also steps down as SC judge

BR Web Desk Published January 11, 2024 Updated January 11, 2024 07:42pm

Senior Supreme Court (SC) judge Justice Ijazul Ahsan on Thursday resigned from his post, just a day after Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi stepped down from his position, Aaj News reported.

Justice Ahsan has sent his resignation to the President of Pakistan, sources said. However, the reason for the early departure of Justice Ahsan, who would become the next Chief Justice, is unclear.

The development comes a day after Justice Naqvi resigned from the Supreme Court saying it was no longer possible for him to continue due to circumstances which were a matter of public knowledge.

Justice Naqvi resigned after the apex court turned down his request to grant a stay against the proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), which had issued show notice to the judge for amassing illegitimate assets and misconduct.

Earlier on Thursday, President Dr Arif Alvi accepted the resignation of Justice Naqvi.

As per a press release issued by the President House today, Dr Alvi accepted Justice Naqvi’s resignation “on the advice of the prime minister under Article 179 (retiring age) of the Constitution”.

“It was an honour to be appointed and to serve as a judge first of the Lahore High Court and then as the Supreme Court of Pakistan. In the circumstances which are a matter of public knowledge and to some extent public record, it is no longer possible for me to continue to serve as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” Justice Naqvi had written in his resignation letter.

Comments

Johnny Walker Jan 11, 2024 07:30pm
Forced to resign as part of the deal for the return of the lion of Gawalmandi.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU Jan 11, 2024 07:31pm
Sad day and validation of rumours on persecution of judges in judiciary, guess the grand plan for level-playing field is underway, this operation should be called ''operation jackal''. Even the Peshawar HC CJ has said today that he has been receiving threats. But the damage control gurus will get busy pretty soon with their media friends and will never let truth prevail.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Aslam Tanoli Jan 11, 2024 07:36pm
No hope of a better future for the country
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
E Jan 11, 2024 07:53pm
The cj should on moral grounds hold nawaz sharif responsible for corruption charges as well. Its now apparent that the cjp is a party man. Sad day really.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Actual Truth Jan 11, 2024 08:06pm
@E, To hold some one accountable on moral grounds, one should first himself have morals to stand on.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Shakeel Ahmad Jan 11, 2024 08:27pm
Project Imran up rooted along with facilitators.Good news for pakistan
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
TimetoMoVVeOn Jan 11, 2024 08:34pm
@KU, Operation Jackal by Jackasses. They don't realize how much it hurts Pakistan.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
HashBrown® Jan 11, 2024 08:59pm
@Shakeel Ahmad, "Project Imran up rooted along with facilitators." Along with facilitators? Who do you think is pulling all these strings right now? There's only ever been one puppet master, brother.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

