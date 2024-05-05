AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
PCB chief says each player to get $100,000 if Pakistan win T20 World Cup

BR Web Desk Published May 5, 2024 Updated May 5, 2024 05:31pm

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced on Sunday to award $100,000 to each player of the squad if Pakistan win the upcoming T20 World Cup.

According to a PCB post on X, the PCB chairman made these remarks while observing the national team’s preparations for the upcoming tour of England and Ireland at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

“The PCB chairman stayed with the players for two hours,” the board said, adding that Naqvi also held a detailed discussion with the players on strategy.

Naqvi then said each player would receive $100,000 for winning the T20 World Cup, adding that the prize money held no value compared to lifting the trophy, expressing the hope that the team would raise the Pakistan flag.

He urged players to play fearlessly and just for the country. “The victory will be for you and the defeat will be for me,” he said.

“The country has a lot of expectations from you. You have to fulfil them,” he told the players.

The PCB chairman also handed out special shirts to Mohamad Rizwan and Naseem Shah for achieving milestones in their T20 careers.

Rizwan recently completed 3,000 T20 runs, while Naseem completed his 100 T20 wickets.

Naqvi also hosted a lunch for the players and officials at a local hotel later in the day, the PCB said.

