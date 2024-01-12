Pakistan backs South Africa’s case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed regret over the unleashing of a Pakistan bashing, jingoistic and militaristic narrative in India ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections.

Responding to a query regarding the book of former Indian diplomat Ajay Bisaria, at her weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said it is a matter of common knowledge that the ruling dispensation in India used Pulwama episode for domestic political gains. She said the book of the former Indian diplomat appears to advance India’s fictitious narratives around the developments of February 2019.

The spokesperson said Balakot was a military fiasco for India. It was an instance of Indian adventurism that went badly and embarrassingly wrong for them. She recalled that the Indian aircraft were shot down and an Indian pilot was taken as a prisoner by Pakistan. She said despite India’s adventurism, Pakistan behaved responsibly to de-escalate the situation while demonstrating its capacity to respond when its security is threatened.

The spokesperson said it is very shocking that a professional diplomat is advocating coercion and use of force as a means to conduct diplomacy. This, she said, reflects the rise of fascist mindset in India.

Responding to volley of questions regarding Afghanistan, the Foreign Office Spokesperson once again demanded the Afghan authorities take effective action against terrorist elements including the TTP leadership. She said the Afghan authorities should ensure the elimination of terrorist hideouts and hand over to Islamabad those responsible for terror incidents in Pakistan. The spokesperson said there is no change in Pakistan’s policy towards the TTP. She said we have no dialogue taking place with the TTP nor do we have the intent to hold talks with it which is responsible for several terror incidents in Pakistan. She said Pakistan has supported the application filed by South Africa before the International Court of Justice against Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

The spokesperson said Pakistan considers this legal action timely and an important step towards holding Israel accountable for its well documented atrocities unleashed against the Palestinian people.

She said Pakistan shares the concerns raised in the application by South Africa. Israel’s ongoing military aggression and actions against the Palestinians constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity and amount to genocidal acts. The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, an end to Israel’s unabated massacre of the Palestinian people, uplifting of an inhumane siege and expeditious delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians.