AIRLINK 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.31%)
BOP 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
DFML 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.45%)
DGKC 77.47 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.33%)
FCCL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.29%)
FFBL 30.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
HBL 117.42 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.15%)
HUBC 120.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
KEL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.89%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
MLCF 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.45%)
OGDC 127.06 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (3.93%)
PAEL 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 10.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.01%)
PIBTL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.3%)
PPL 132.63 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.85%)
PRL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.43%)
PTC 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 56.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
SNGP 78.03 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (2%)
SSGC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
TRG 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,651 Increased By 75.1 (1.14%)
BR30 24,219 Increased By 557.2 (2.35%)
KSE100 64,618 Increased By 697.7 (1.09%)
KSE30 21,580 Increased By 238.7 (1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-12

Nepra approves 2pc transmission losses for STDC

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 12 Jan, 2024 03:06am

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved 2.0 percent transmission line losses to Sindh Transmission and Despatch Company (STDC) from its Commercial Operation Date (COD), i.e, January 18, 2018 after Sindh government made hue and cry over the delay in the decision.

The NEPRA awarded the Transmission License to STDC on December 17, 2015 under Section 19 of the NEPRA Act, 1997 to establish its 132 KV double circuit having length of 96.5 KM Transmission Line comprising Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced (ACSR) Rail conductor to evacuate electric power from SNPC I & II to K-Electric grid station KDA-33. STDC vide its letter No NEPRA/2015/15 dated 21 December, 2015 filed a tariff petition before NEPRA which, inter alia, also included a request to allow 3% technical losses for its 132 kV double circuit transmission line from SNPC-I & II power plant to KE’s KDA-33 grid station.

“The Authority observed that ST&DCPL has claimed 3% transmission losses taking into account the maximum limit of losses set by NEPRA for the whole system network for transmission. After analysis, the Authority believes that the project under consideration is a 132 kV dedicated transmission line comprising of Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforcement (“A CSR ‘2 Rail Conductor) for which level of technical losses should reasonably be in the range of 0.8% - 1%. In view thereof the Authority decided to cap the loss threshold for ST&DCPL at 1%.

Hike in security deposits, connections: Nepra asks Discos to file petitions

Being aggrieved from allowed losses and certain other components of tariff in the said determination, STDC filed a Motion for Leave for Review on February 17, 2017 under Rule 16 (6) of NEPRA (Tariff Standards and Procedure) Rules, 1998.

Meanwhile, STDC achieved its Commercial Operation Date (COD) on January 18, 2018. Subsequent to COD of STDC, the Authority issued its Review Determination dated 14 June 2018 wherein the Authority decided that “keeping in view the real time data which shows higher than NEPRA’s allowed losses, and to protect the interest of STDC which is only a transmitter of electricity, the Authority allows a maximum of 1.5% transmission losses provisionally for the period of six months from COD.”

Accordingly, annual average transmission losses are provisionally allowed with a cap of 1.5%. Progressive monthly losses will be adjusted accordingly in line with the mechanism allowed to NTDCL. K-Electric is also required to ensure that the voltage at KDA-33 grid station remains within acceptable limits at all times. In order to do that K-Electric has directed to take all remedial measures including installation of capacitor banks if required within a period of six months.

Complaining of the delay in decision making by the Regulator, Sindh Government stated “it is known principle of equity that justice delayed is justice denied” as NEPRA took more than four years to firm up the actual losses for this project. The Authority determines tariff under rule 16(2) of Tariff Standard and Procedures Rules, 1998 as amended in 2011, which provides maximum six-month time (extendable further 1 month). If Authority had followed the Tariff Rules in letter and spirit it had to decide the Tariff in the given time frame under its Tariff Rules.

NEPRA has concluded that since 1.5% transmission line losses were allowed for a period of six months from COD on a provisional basis and afterwards revised to a maximum cap of 2.0% transmission line losses based on the results of third party study applicable from the date of the decision of November 4, 2020 therefore STDC may be allowed 2.0% transmission line losses from its COD dated January 18, 2018.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

nepra STDC

Comments

1000 characters

Nepra approves 2pc transmission losses for STDC

Industrial sector: Nine cent energy tariff approved: minister

TAPI prospects dim as approval of incentives put on ice

Pakistan backs South Africa’s case

Forex reserves rise, KIBOR dips

Fast-moving consumer goods: FBR gives deadline for ST digital invoicing

SC in disarray as senior judge quits?

Cement sector: FBR extends deadline for T&T implementation

Restoration of electoral symbol to PTI: ECP approaches SC against PHC’s decision

Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania sign Black Sea demining deal

Read more stories