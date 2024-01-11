FBR issues ‘final’ notices to non-filers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued final notices to non-filers for blocking of their mobile SIM cards/mobile phones and disconnection of electricity/gas connections during the current month.

The government had served notices to the people across the country with one-month time for compliance, or face disconnection of gas and electricity connections. The deadline to respond to initial notices expired on December 28, 2023, and now final notices have been served to the non-filers.

One of the notices issued to the non-filers said, “You were issued notice under section 114B to file return, non-compliance results in disconnection of electricity, gas & mobile connections. Please file return immediately,” it added.

It is learnt that the FBR is ready to enforce strict measures against non-filers. In the first phase, the mobile SIM cards and mobile phones of non-filers will be blocked. In this regard, the FBR will issue the Income Tax General order during January 2024.

The FBR has also implemented the strategy to disconnect electricity and gas connections of non-filers.

When contacted, a senior FBR official said the blockage of mobile phones will be done positively in this month. “Not necessarily on January 15, 2024,” he added.

