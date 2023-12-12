BAFL 51.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.31%)
BIPL 22.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.89%)
BOP 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.55%)
DFML 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.64%)
DGKC 79.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.41%)
FABL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.78%)
FCCL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.93%)
FFL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
HBL 124.52 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-4.34%)
HUBC 119.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-2.5%)
HUMNL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.2%)
OGDC 125.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.29%)
PAEL 22.04 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.23%)
PIBTL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.12%)
PIOC 116.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.65%)
PPL 113.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-5.31%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.64%)
SNGP 70.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.04%)
SSGC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
TELE 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
TPLP 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.58%)
TRG 97.42 Increased By ▲ 4.57 (4.92%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.76%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.01%)
BR100 6,781 Decreased By -34.3 (-0.5%)
BR30 23,966 Decreased By -279.4 (-1.15%)
KSE100 66,012 Decreased By -211.3 (-0.32%)
KSE30 22,048 Decreased By -75.1 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-12-12

Non-filers of tax returns: FBR to identify bureaucrats, bankers, others

Sohail Sarfraz Published 12 Dec, 2023 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: After ensuring return filing by tax officials across Pakistan, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched the exercise against non-filer senior bureaucracy in government departments, financial institutions, public sector entities, regulatory bodies, and senior management of private institutions.

Sources told Business Recorder the FBR had apprehended that many senior government officials in different ministries and departments including police etc were non-filers of income tax returns. “Second, the FBR is also taking action against senior executives in financial institutions that are non-filers of income tax returns. If any senior banker has not filed returns, the FBR will enforce return filing within the banking sector as well.”

The FBR has also decided to take major enforcement action against non-filers working in senior positions at different government organisations. If any of the senior government officials at top positions are non-filers, they would have to file their returns.

Non-filers, documentation of economy: FBR shares strategy with Shamshad

Initially, the FBR started an in-house exercise at FBR’s field formations to enforce return filing by tax machinery. In the next phase, the FBR will ensure return filing by senior government officials in all other ministries, divisions, and government departments/institutions.

Earlier, the FBR had given a deadline of December 6, 2023, to tax officers (BS-17 and above) to furnish a certificate of e-filing of their returns to the board.

A large number of tax officials have submitted their certificates for filing of income tax returns.

Now, the Board will go after senior government officials working in different departments but are also non-filers of income tax returns. The income tax return filing date expired on October 31, 2023, but hundreds of Inland Revenue officials had failed to file their income tax returns within the specified time period of the FBR.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Taxes FBR Financial Institutions income tax public sector entities bureaucrats tax officials non filers to FBR Bankers tax returns filing

Comments

1000 characters

Non-filers of tax returns: FBR to identify bureaucrats, bankers, others

Import of GM soybean, canola seed: Govt decides to add ‘sunset’ clause to biosafety rules

PM orders supply of urea fertilizer on controlled rates

Sukuk auction results in resounding success

RDA inflows hit record high of $7.035bn

Gas price strategy: PM-industrialists meeting remains inconclusive

Recovery of Rs170.237bn from power sector: SNGPL seeks Petroleum Division’s support

MD SML removed as per the law: PD

Zardari claims IK had registered Afghans as voters

Proceedings of ZAB reference: Bilawal moves SC for live broadcast

Read more stories