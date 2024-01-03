FBR set to block mobile phones of non-filers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is all set to block mobile SIM cards and mobile phones of non-filers during the current month.

It is learnt that the FBR is ready to enforce strict measures against the non-filers. In the first phase, the mobile SIM cards and mobile phones of non-filers will be blocked. In this regard, the FBR will issue the Income Tax General order by January 15.

The FBR is also devising a strategy to disconnect electricity and gas connections of non-filers. Till now, the FBR lacks complete data on the electricity connections of non-filers.

