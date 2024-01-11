AIRLINK 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.5%)
Jan 11, 2024
Markets Print 2024-01-11

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2024 06:15am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (January 10, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD                 279.79   282.18    AED                76.33     77.03
EURO                305.94   308.86    SR                 74.60     75.27
GBP                 355.67   358.79    INTERBANK         281.10    281.40
JPY                                                        1.91      1.94
=========================================================================

