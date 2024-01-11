KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (January 10, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 279.79 282.18 AED 76.33 77.03
EURO 305.94 308.86 SR 74.60 75.27
GBP 355.67 358.79 INTERBANK 281.10 281.40
JPY 1.91 1.94
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
