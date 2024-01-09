KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (January 08, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 279.98 282.34 AED 76.38 77.05
EURO 306.00 308.84 SR 74.60 75.29
GBP 355.46 358.59 INTERBANK 281.00 281.50
JPY 1.91 1.94
=========================================================================
