BAFL 49.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.65%)
BIPL 22.04 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.23%)
BOP 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.52%)
DFML 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
DGKC 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-3.88%)
FABL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.19%)
FCCL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.66%)
FFL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.4%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
HBL 116.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.24%)
HUBC 120.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
KEL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
OGDC 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.4%)
PAEL 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.22%)
PIOC 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.25%)
PPL 125.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.84%)
PRL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 76.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-3.8%)
SSGC 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.39%)
TELE 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.09%)
TPLP 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.14%)
TRG 82.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.61%)
UNITY 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.05%)
BR100 6,602 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.61%)
BR30 23,730 Decreased By -410.9 (-1.7%)
KSE100 64,237 Decreased By -277.9 (-0.43%)
KSE30 21,473 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf markets gain in early trade

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2024 02:42pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf edged higher in early trade on Monday as investors awaited more clues on global monetary policy trajectory after mixed U.S. economic data last week.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.4%, with oil giant Saudi Aramco rising 0.8%.

Aramco slashed the official selling price (OSP) for February-loading Arab Light to Asia by $2 a barrel from January to $1.50 a barrel over Oman/Dubai quotes, a level last seen for November 2021.

The price cut, the biggest in 13 months, is in line with market expectations, as refiners called for competitive prices from Saudi Arabia comparing to crude oil supplied from other Middle Eastern producers and the arbitrage cargoes from the Atlantic Basin.

Among other gainers, media giant MBC Group soared 30% above their listing price on Monday on their market debut, after raising 831 million riyals ($221.59 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) for 10% of the business.

Gulf bourses rise on higher oil prices

Pharmaceutical manufacturer Middle East Pharmaceutical Industries Company, known as Avalon Pharma, on Sunday said it would sell shares on the Saudi Exchange’s Main Market through an initial public offering (IPO).

Dubai’s main share index added 0.2%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties advancing 1%.

Separately, a growing number of wealth managers in Asia are setting up offices in Dubai, capitalising on warming diplomatic ties between China and the Middle East and betting on a surge in demand from clients for geographical diversification.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was up 0.2%, helped by a 1.3% rise in the country’s biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

The Qatari index edged 0.1% higher, with the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank gaining 0.6%.

Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Major Gulf markets gain in early trade

KSE-100 retreats after gaining over 550 points

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,900 in Pakistan

Oil slides as Saudi price cuts counter Middle East worries

Kashan Hasan to be FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan CEO

Mohammad Rizwan named Pakistan T20I vice-captain

China says foreign consulting agency head spied for Britain

Bangladesh PM Hasina secures fourth straight term as expected

Reko Diq project: Co asked to share logistic requirements

FBR takes action against 93 tax personnel

Read more stories