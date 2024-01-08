BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
Amir Sabir elected KPGA president

PESHAWAR: Elections of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gymnastics Association (KPGA) held here on Sunday. According to a...
Recorder Report Published January 8, 2024 Updated January 8, 2024 05:34am

PESHAWAR: Elections of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gymnastics Association (KPGA) held here on Sunday. According to a statement issued here, Amir Sabir Advocate was elected as President while other elected members included Raja Muhammad as Secretary, Mudassar Khan, Finance and Shaukat Hussain, Secretary Information.

In this regard, a general body meeting of the KP Gymnastics Association was held in a local hotel in Peshawar, which was presided over by the President of the Gymnastics Association, Amir Sabar Advocate.

A large number of representatives from across the province including the Secretary General Raja Muhammad and all the officials participated in the meeting.

A lot of consideration was given to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gymnastics by the participants and the performance of the association in the previous years was satisfactory.

On this occasion, elections were held for the Provincial Gymnastics Association, for which the cabinet was unanimously implemented.

