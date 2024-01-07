BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
DGKC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.35%)
FABL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 117.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.95%)
HUBC 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 125.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.53%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 122.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.79%)
PPL 127.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.93%)
PRL 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.73%)
SSGC 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
TRG 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
UNITY 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,141 Decreased By -21 (-0.09%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Verona striker Henry denounces death threats after Inter penalty miss

AFP Published 07 Jan, 2024 06:31pm

MILAN: Thomas Henry has lamented the death threats he and his family received after he missed a last-gasp penalty in Verona’s 2-1 defeat at Inter Milan on Saturday.

Frenchman Henry, 29, thwacked the post from the spot in the 10th minute of stoppage time at the San Siro, a defeat which left Verona inside the Serie A relegation zone.

“To all those people who think they know football better than anyone else and who both insult and wish death on me and my family, I hope that one day in your little lives you’ll find peace,” said Henry on Instagram.

Henry had put Verona level seconds after coming on as a second-half substitute, just his third goal for the club since August as he has been restricted to short appearances off the bench this term after tearing knee ligaments in January last year.

However Davide Frattesi netted what turned out to be the winner in the 93rd minute before Henry fluffed his spot-kick.

Inter Milan Thomas Henry

Comments

1000 characters

Verona striker Henry denounces death threats after Inter penalty miss

Pakistan Navy deploys warships in Arabian Sea

ECP secretary Omar Hamid ‘resigns over health issues’

Three months in, deaths mount and diplomats vie to stop Gaza war's spread

Israeli air strike kills 6 Palestinians in West Bank's Jenin

Saudi Arabia cuts Feb Arab Light crude price to Asia to 27-month low

Gulf bourses rise on higher oil prices

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says Russian aggression can be defeated

Micro/inclusive insurance: New scheme likely to be embedded into other services

Deputation, compensatory allowance: Civil servants posted outside own cadre will be considered: MoF

Inking of CEPA with UAE likely

Read more stories