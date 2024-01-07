Verona striker Henry denounces death threats after Inter penalty miss

MILAN: Thomas Henry has lamented the death threats he and his family received after he missed a last-gasp penalty in Verona’s 2-1 defeat at Inter Milan on Saturday.

Frenchman Henry, 29, thwacked the post from the spot in the 10th minute of stoppage time at the San Siro, a defeat which left Verona inside the Serie A relegation zone.

“To all those people who think they know football better than anyone else and who both insult and wish death on me and my family, I hope that one day in your little lives you’ll find peace,” said Henry on Instagram.

Henry had put Verona level seconds after coming on as a second-half substitute, just his third goal for the club since August as he has been restricted to short appearances off the bench this term after tearing knee ligaments in January last year.

However Davide Frattesi netted what turned out to be the winner in the 93rd minute before Henry fluffed his spot-kick.