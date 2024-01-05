BAFL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.02%)
BIPL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
DFML 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.55%)
DGKC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.28%)
FABL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
FCCL 19.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.58%)
FFL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
GGL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
HBL 117.49 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.02%)
HUBC 120.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.79%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
MLCF 40.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.6%)
PAEL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PIBTL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
PIOC 122.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.82%)
PPL 127.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.92%)
PRL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.89%)
SSGC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
TPLP 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
TRG 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
UNITY 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.7 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,130 Decreased By -31.8 (-0.13%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC reserves verdict in lifetime disqualification case

BR Web Desk Published January 5, 2024 Updated January 5, 2024 03:35pm

The Supreme Court (SC) reserved on Friday verdict on the petitions related to lifetime disqualification of lawmakers.

A seven-member larger bench that comprises Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, and Justice Musarrat Hilali heard the case.

The petitions had asked the apex court to determine whether the disqualification period is lifetime or five years.

In his remarks in the previous hearing, CJP Isa said lifetime disqualification under Article 62(1)(F) was determined by an individual’s perception rather than by the Constitution.

CJP said he was determined to resolve the case to avoid confusion over the lifetime or five-year disqualification of lawmakers.

The proceedings are being broadcast live on the Supreme Court’s website on YouTube channel.

CJP Isa has earlier said that the SC intends to wrap up proceedings of lifetime disqualification case “very quickly” to avoid “confusion” for returning officers (ROs), ahead of the general elections scheduled for February 8.

The case will determine whether people disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution could contest polls in light of the amendments in the Elections Act 2017.

A three-judge committee that included CJP, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, and Justice Ijazul Ahsan constituted the bench under the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023.

It may also determine whether Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif would be able to contest the upcoming polls.

Nawaz was disqualified for life in 2017 under Under Article 62(1) (f).

According to Article 62(1) (f) of the Constitution, a person shall not be qualified to be elected or chosen as a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) “unless — he is sagacious, righteous, non-profligate, honest and ameen, there being no declaration to the contrary by a court of law”.

In the previous Shehbaz Sharif-led government, amendments were made in the Elections Act 2017, limiting the disqualification of lawmakers to five years.

Supreme Court Nawaz Sharif SC general elections CJP Supreme Court of Pakistan apex court General elections Elections in Pakistan 2024 general elections CJP Qazi Faez Isa pakistan elections General Elections 2024 elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

1000 characters
Parvez Jan 05, 2024 12:31pm
The question is ....was the amendment made by the Sarfraz Sharif government person specific ? Was it made with with a credible opposition in place ? Was it debated thoroughly before passing ?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU Jan 05, 2024 01:13pm
It was so easy to interpret law and constitution in every possible way and at pleasure? Never thought so, not even in dreams.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Johnny Walker Jan 05, 2024 03:53pm
No surprises here. Money makes the world go round. Predictable verdict in lieu of foreign deposits.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

SC reserves verdict in lifetime disqualification case

10 minutes of trading: KSE-100 plummets near 64,000 as Senate approves resolution on election-delay

Rupee records 3rd consecutive gain, settles at 281.4 against US dollar

Secure Logistics Group plans IPO, eyes raising at least $2.7mn: report

KE enters into PPAA, TDSA agreements with federal govt

Two terrorists, including a ‘highly wanted’ killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

SSGC suspends gas supply to industries, CNG stations in Sindh again

Gold continues losing streak, drops Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Bangladesh to vote in election without opposition

Pakistan wickets tumble after Jamal’s heroics in 3rd Test

Read more stories