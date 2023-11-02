BAFL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
Pakistan

President Alvi, ECP agree on holding elections on February 8

  • The process of drawing constituencies will be completed by January 29th, according to ECP counsel
BR Web Desk Published November 2, 2023 Updated November 2, 2023 08:50pm

President Dr Arif Alvi and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday agreed to hold general elections in the country on February 8.

The President’s House confirmed the development in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“On the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja along with Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan and four members of the ECP met with President Arif Alvi at the President’s House.

“In the meeting, the date for holding the next general elections in the country was discussed. […] After a detailed discussion, the meeting unanimously agreed to hold general elections in the country on February 8, 2024,” the statement read.

The ECP has also issued a statement in this regard.

Earlier today, the lawyer of the ECP told the Supreme Court that elections will be held on February 11.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Athar Minallah, is hearing petitions filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SBCA) and others seeking directives to hold general elections within 90 days as stipulated by the Constitution.

ECP’s counsel, Sajeel Swati said that the process of drawing constituencies would be completed by January 29.

The CJP directed the ECP to confer with President Arif Alvi on the poll date, and to before the bench on Friday with a final election date after consultation with the president.

During the last hearing, the SC had issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the federal government for their input on polls within 90 days.

Background

The ECP had earlier set the date for elections in Punjab on April 30, but then postponed them to October 8 — in Punjab as well as KPK.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed a plea in the top court against this decision.

On April 4, the SC had ordered the government and the ECP to hold elections for the Punjab assembly on May 14 but both institutions said this would not be possible due to shortage of resources, including funds and manpower.

On September 21, the ECP announced that general elections will be held in the last week of January 2024. However, it did not issue a specific date.

The commission also published the preliminary constituency lists.

According to the ECP, objections to the preliminary constituency lists will be entertained until October 26, with hearings on these objections slated to run until November 25.

The final electoral rolls are scheduled for release by November 30, and within 54 days following this publication, the election commission has outlined the election timetable.

Supreme Court elections ECP

Anila Qadri Nov 02, 2023 02:20pm
What a constitution less country. Even the ECP is telling kangroo courts that elections would not be held in 90 days limit. What a joke and who would invest here.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Parvez Nov 02, 2023 02:49pm
Will the SC ask if this date is in accordance with the Constitutional requirements.....and if not will the SC hold those who have violated the Constitution responsible.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Rizwan Nov 02, 2023 03:57pm
Constitution binds interim govt to conduct free polls within 90 days. Where is the constitution being followed? 90 days is just expiring on Nov 12, 2023. Interim govt after this date will be unconstitutional. There's no constitution in this country, It does not matter if it conducts on Feb 11 2024 or not.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Nov 02, 2023 04:01pm
Nawaz will be back!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Johnny Walker Nov 02, 2023 04:41pm
@Tulukan Mairandi, In PM house or Adiala? Either way Indian trolls will be busy. ha ha ha
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Kamran Rauf Nov 02, 2023 06:35pm
The pace of sending back these refugees must be expedited otherwise it will take more than two years to complete this operation. In the second stage the registered refugees should also be sent back to their homeland.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU Nov 02, 2023 06:40pm
Jokers for Oscar awards nominations. Especially the ones in senate today when they tried to lynch the president for election delay and knowing that president had previously on two occasions had asked ECP for election date.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Aslam Nov 02, 2023 07:40pm
@Shaikh Ziaullah, Defaulters normally avoid paying taxes or amount actually due to them. It is the salaried class who suffers from their puppeteers.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Sardar M. Zafar Nov 02, 2023 08:17pm
Dear editor .Lahore chamber of commerce and industry needs true attention of government at all levels especially ministery of commerce and related departments. Chamber should be nominated for all policy making meetings, seminars, international visits . Chamber role can ensure positive changes at this crucial moment. Sardar M Zafar. Chamber member .
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
AmirSh. Nov 02, 2023 08:58pm
This is the magic of IMF. Other than that, we already know that they just don't care about the constitution and constitutional responsibilities/requirements. What a country, ECP and interim government we have!!!!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Nov 02, 2023 09:00pm
He has no say. Just a rubber stamp
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

