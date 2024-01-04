BAFL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
BIPL 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
DFML 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.16%)
DGKC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
FABL 33.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
FCCL 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
FFL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
GGL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HBL 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.14 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.12%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.47%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
MLCF 40.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
OGDC 125.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.33%)
PAEL 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
PIBTL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
PIOC 123.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.48%)
PPL 128.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.12%)
PRL 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.02%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
UNITY 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.63%)
BR100 6,664 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -26.3 (-0.11%)
KSE100 64,639 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 21,637 Increased By 3 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CJP Isa says lifetime disqualification determined by individual's perception, not by constitution

  • A 7-member bench is conducting a hearing on the case to determine the period of ineligibility of lawmakers
BR Web Desk Published January 4, 2024 Updated January 4, 2024 06:02pm

In his remarks on Thursday, Chief Justice Qazi Faez said that lifetime disqualification under Article 62(1)(F) was determined by an individual's perception rather than by the Constitution.

This statement was made during the hearing on the lifetime disqualification case. CJP said he was determined to resolve the case to avoid confusion over the lifetime or five-year disqualification of lawmakers.

CJP is heading a seven-member larger bench, which comprises Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, and Justice Musarrat Hilali.

The proceedings are being broadcast live on the Supreme Court’s website on YouTube channel.

In the previous hearing, CJP Isa had said that the SC intended to wrap up proceedings of lifetime disqualification case “very quickly” to avoid “confusion” for returning officers (ROs), ahead of the general elections scheduled for February 8.

The case will determine whether people disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution could contest polls in light of the amendments in the Elections Act 2017.

A three-judge committee that included CJP, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, and Justice Ijazul Ahsan constituted the bench under the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023.

It may also determine whether Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif would be able to contest the upcoming polls.

Nawaz was disqualified for life in 2017 under Under Article 62(1) (f).

According to Article 62(1) (f) of the Constitution, a person shall not be qualified to be elected or chosen as a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) “unless — he is sagacious, righteous, non-profligate, honest and ameen, there being no declaration to the contrary by a court of law”.

In the previous Shehbaz Sharif-led government, amendments were made in the Elections Act 2017, limiting the disqualification of lawmakers to five years.

Supreme Court Nawaz Sharif SC General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 lifetime disqualification

Comments

1000 characters
KU Jan 04, 2024 12:39pm
How disconnected we are from the reality? Very much as usual. While the country and its people are faced daily with injustice at the hands of police, civil servants and thieves, and depressed for a very uncertain future, our judiciary are vigorously debating on how to set free a guilty, and indulging in issues that are least relevant to the people's problems. Wish the same urgency and judicial commissions could be held to debate on the British era laws that are misused for persecution and exploit human rights.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Johnny Walker Jan 04, 2024 02:54pm
Verdict 5 - 2 in favour of the person who has distributed a lot of largesse in foreign banks.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Aslam Tanoli Jan 04, 2024 04:43pm
Only to facilitate sharif family. Let me tell you in advance that he's going to set it for 5 years. Qazi will not do justice for people but will facilitate mafias
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

CJP Isa says lifetime disqualification determined by individual's perception, not by constitution

Rupee records back-to-back gain, settles at 281.67 against US dollar

Volatile session at PSX sees KSE-100 end flat

IHC restores 10-year disqualification for NAB convicts

Hezbollah, Israel appear to signal no desire for spread of Gaza war

Cotton arrival inches 1.8% higher in last two weeks of December

Kuwait emir appoints Sheikh Mohammed Sabah al-Salem al-Sabah as prime minister

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia estimates 2024 financing needs at $23bn

Oil extends gains on Middle East supply worries

Read more stories