Pakistan

SC intends to fast-track lifetime disqualification case to prevent ‘confusion’ for ROs: CJP

  • The hearing adjourned till Thursday, January 4
BR Web Desk Published January 2, 2024 Updated January 2, 2024 08:56pm

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa said on Tuesday that the Supreme Court (SC) intended to wrap up proceedings of lifetime disqualification case “very quickly” to avoid “confusion” for returning officers (ROs).

He made these remarks during the hearing of the case today. CJP is heading a seven-member larger bench, which comprises Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali.

The proceedings were broadcast live on the Supreme Court’s website.

The hearing was adjourned till Thursday, January 4.

The case will determine whether people disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution could contest polls in light of the amendments in the Elections Act 2017.

A three-judge committee that included CJP, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, and Justice Ijazul Ahsan constituted the bench under the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023.

It may also determine whether Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif would be able to contest the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8.

Nawaz was disqualified for life in 2017 under Under Article 62(1) (f).

According to Article 62(1) (f) of the Constitution, a person shall not be qualified to be elected or chosen as a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) “unless — he is sagacious, righteous, non-profligate, honest and ameen, there being no declaration to the contrary by a court of law”.

In the previous Shehbaz Sharif-led government, amendments were made in the Elections Act 2017, limiting the disqualification of lawmakers to five years.

Johnny Walker Jan 02, 2024 05:00pm
The guy who dished out so much largesse will certainly get a favourable verdict. The boots have backed it also.
Aslam Tanoli Jan 02, 2024 05:22pm
Nawaz Sharif was sure of favours so that he came. Judiciary is doing drama as we all know the outcome in advance
KU Jan 02, 2024 05:42pm
The return of the loin king is inevitable and another chaos for citizens is around the corner.
