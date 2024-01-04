IK challenges rejection of his nomination papers

LAHORE: Former Chairman PTI Imran Khan on Wednesday challenged the rejection of his nomination papers from NA-122, Lahore.

Imran through his counsel contended that the returning officer (RO) dismissed the nomination papers of the appellant unlawfully and against the facts.

He said the RO erred by relying on a decision by an Islamabad sessions court regarding the conviction of the appellant in Toshakhana case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The appeal argued that the ECP is not a court, therefore, conviction in the Toshakhana case does not amount to disqualification under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution. He said the sentence of the appellant has already been suspended by the Islamabad High Court.

Furthermore, he said the proposer and seconder of the appellant are the voters of the same constituency, but the RO did not consider documentary evidence presented before him in this regard.

