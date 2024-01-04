BAFL 48.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
BIPL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.11%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
DFML 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
DGKC 82.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FABL 33.76 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.53%)
FCCL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
FFL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.62%)
GGL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.65%)
HBL 117.69 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.93%)
HUBC 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
KEL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 40.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.76%)
OGDC 127.39 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (3.65%)
PAEL 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
PIBTL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 121.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
PPL 129.59 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (2.85%)
PRL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.31%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
SSGC 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.18%)
TRG 85.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.87%)
UNITY 25.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.68%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 6,670 Increased By 34.2 (0.52%)
BR30 24,197 Increased By 204.2 (0.85%)
KSE100 64,647 Increased By 297.3 (0.46%)
KSE30 21,634 Increased By 67.5 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-04

IK challenges rejection of his nomination papers

Published 04 Jan, 2024 05:41am

LAHORE: Former Chairman PTI Imran Khan on Wednesday challenged the rejection of his nomination papers from NA-122, Lahore.

Imran through his counsel contended that the returning officer (RO) dismissed the nomination papers of the appellant unlawfully and against the facts.

He said the RO erred by relying on a decision by an Islamabad sessions court regarding the conviction of the appellant in Toshakhana case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The appeal argued that the ECP is not a court, therefore, conviction in the Toshakhana case does not amount to disqualification under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution. He said the sentence of the appellant has already been suspended by the Islamabad High Court.

Furthermore, he said the proposer and seconder of the appellant are the voters of the same constituency, but the RO did not consider documentary evidence presented before him in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Toshakhana case PTI Imran Khan ECP nomination papers General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

1000 characters

IK challenges rejection of his nomination papers

SIFC set to take on smugglers, hoarders

Industries: Tariff cut plan requires an IMF nod

Prospects of KE shares transfer to new buyers ‘unclear’

Q3 QTA mechanism: Nepra approves Rs2.87/unit hike for KE

Motorway projects: ADB rates ‘$590m additional financing’ as successful

600MW wind, solar projects: PFREF moves army chief

Seeking report on PTI’s allegations: SC issues notices to CS, IGP and AG Punjab

Smuggling, non-duty paid vehicles: LEAs, Intelligence personnel entitled to FBR cash rewards

Foreign govts, private entities: Guidelines on pacts, MoUs notified

Input tax adjustment: FBR extends date for proposals on ‘HS codes’ new list

Read more stories