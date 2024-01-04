BAFL 48.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
BIPL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.11%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
DFML 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
DGKC 82.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FABL 33.76 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.53%)
FCCL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
FFL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.62%)
GGL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.65%)
HBL 117.69 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.93%)
HUBC 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
KEL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 40.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.76%)
OGDC 127.39 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (3.65%)
PAEL 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
PIBTL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 121.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
PPL 129.59 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (2.85%)
PRL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.31%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
SSGC 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.18%)
TRG 85.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.87%)
UNITY 25.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.68%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 6,670 Increased By 34.2 (0.52%)
BR30 24,197 Increased By 204.2 (0.85%)
KSE100 64,647 Increased By 297.3 (0.46%)
KSE30 21,634 Increased By 67.5 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-04

Palm oil extends losses on soft demand

Reuters Published 04 Jan, 2024 05:41am

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday to hit a two-month low, weighed down by soft demand and weakness in soybean prices, although data showing robust imports to India limited the losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 36 ringgit, or 1%, to 3,624 ringgit ($780.87) a metric ton at closing.

“Currently, there is no distinct trend observable for palm oil,” said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari. “Factors moving the market include tepid demand, expectations of a stronger ringgit, and abundant rainfall in Argentina, assisting farmers in sowing soy.”

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract and its palm oil contract fell 1.6% and 1.8%, respectively. Similarly, soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade dipped 0.9%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Abundant rainfall in Argentina’s core farming heartlands in recent weeks is favouring soybean production, and analysts expect harvest in the region to nearly double this year.

India’s palm oil imports rose in December to their highest in four months as purchases of refined palmolein surged because of competitive prices, five dealers told Reuters on Wednesday. Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for December fell between 2.1% and 9.9% from November, cargo surveyors AmSpec Agri and Intertek Testing Services said on Friday.

Indonesia has lowered its crude palm oil reference price for the Jan. 1-15 period to $746.69 a metric ton, a trade ministry official said on Friday.

The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.61% against the dollar and was headed for its worst day since early November 2023.

Oil Palm Palm oil price

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil extends losses on soft demand

SIFC set to take on smugglers, hoarders

Industries: Tariff cut plan requires an IMF nod

Prospects of KE shares transfer to new buyers ‘unclear’

Q3 QTA mechanism: Nepra approves Rs2.87/unit hike for KE

Motorway projects: ADB rates ‘$590m additional financing’ as successful

600MW wind, solar projects: PFREF moves army chief

Seeking report on PTI’s allegations: SC issues notices to CS, IGP and AG Punjab

Smuggling, non-duty paid vehicles: LEAs, Intelligence personnel entitled to FBR cash rewards

Foreign govts, private entities: Guidelines on pacts, MoUs notified

Input tax adjustment: FBR extends date for proposals on ‘HS codes’ new list

Read more stories