Jan 03, 2024
World Print 2024-01-03

KSA officially joins BRICS bloc

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2024 05:32am

DUBAI: Saudi state TV said on Tuesday that the kingdom had officially joined the BRICS bloc of countries. Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister had said in August the kingdom would study the details before the proposed Jan. 1 joining date and take “the appropriate decision”.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan had said the BRICS group was “a beneficial and important channel” to strengthen economic cooperation.

The BRICs bloc previously included Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, but is set to double with Saudi Arabia joining the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Iran, and Ethiopia as new members.

Saudi Arabia’s entry comes amid geopolitical tensions between the US and China, and the expansion of China’s influence within the kingdom.

