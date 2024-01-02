BAFL 48.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.09%)
BIPL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.66%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
DFML 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.22%)
DGKC 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.28%)
FABL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.94%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.16%)
FFL 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.37%)
GGL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
HBL 116.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
HUBC 119.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.96%)
MLCF 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
OGDC 124.15 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (2.71%)
PAEL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
PIOC 122.20 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (4.19%)
PPL 128.00 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (3.51%)
PRL 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.08%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.31%)
SNGP 79.70 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.85%)
SSGC 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.6%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.09%)
TRG 86.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.18%)
UNITY 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.95%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
BR100 6,660 Decreased By -4 (-0.06%)
BR30 24,128 Increased By 172 (0.72%)
KSE100 64,614 Decreased By -47.7 (-0.07%)
KSE30 21,651 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Hackers hit Australian state’s court recording database

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2024 12:20pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

SYDNEY: Hackers accessed the court recordings database in Australia’s Victoria state and disrupted the audio-visual in-court technology network, impacting recordings and transcription services, an official said on Tuesday.

Recordings of some court hearings between Nov. 1 and Dec. 21, 2023 may have been stolen, Court Services Victoria CEO Louise Anderson said in a statement.

Some hearings before Nov. 1 may also have been affected, she said. “The potential access is confined to recordings stored on the network. No other court systems or records, including employee or financial data, were accessed,” Anderson said.

Hearings in January would proceed after the affected network was isolated and disabled, and court officials were working closely with the government’s cyber security experts. Court Services Victoria did not reveal whether it received any ransomware demands.

State-sponsored cyber groups and hackers have stepped up their assault on Australia’s critical infrastructure, businesses and homes, a government report released in November 2023 showed, with one attack happening every six minutes.

Separate agency set up to tackle cybercrime challenge

The cyber intrusion at the court database comes after a hack late last year at DP World Australia, one of the country’s largest ports operators, that forced it to suspend operations for three days.

Last week, car dealership group Eagers Automotive said a cyber incident hit its IT systems.

hackers Australia’s Victoria state database cyber groups

Comments

1000 characters

Hackers hit Australian state’s court recording database

Provincial projects: inclusion in PSDP banned

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

‘Bat’ symbol case: PHC reserves verdict on ECP plea

POL sales down 7% YoY amid higher prices, economic slowdown

Oil jumps 1.5% in New Year after US forces repel Houthis in Red Sea

Dec CPI inflation jumps 29.7pc YoY

Failure to integrate with ‘RADAR’: FBR being empowered to penalise govt entities

Iran warship in Red Sea: Israel warns war to continue throughout 2024

Solar IPPs: Hike in benchmark competitive tariff proposed

SBA: IMF set for first review on 11th

Read more stories