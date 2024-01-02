KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (January 01, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 279.92 282.45 JPY 1.94 1.97
EURO 306.39 309.34 AED 75.98 76.70
GBP 354.44 357.61 SR 74.17 74.84
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments