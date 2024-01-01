BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
Jan 01, 2024
Markets Print 2024-01-01

Australian shares post best monthly gain in 3 years

Reuters Published 01 Jan, 2024 05:40am

SYDNEY: Australian shares closed lower in thin trading on Friday but posted a yearly gain, helped by a rally in December, as optimism about interest rate cuts early next year boosted market sentiment in recent weeks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.3% on Friday to end the year at 7,590.80 points. The benchmark rose 7.1% in December, its best monthly gain since November 2020, and logged a yearly gain of 7.8%.

Australian shares have been rallying as prospects of rate cuts by key central banks have boosted investors’ risk appetite.

“There is little new news to change the narrative of easing financial conditions and expectations that equities can push higher... The softness today does little to shift this view,” said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan.

Monetary policy regulation by global central banks has been the key theme influencing investor sentiment during the year.

Central banks were firmly in the driving seat in 2023 as markets first repriced a higher-for-longer rate environment and then one in which expectations of policy easing accelerated, added Kerry.

In Sydney, heavyweight miners snapped a three-day rally on Friday, declining 0.7% as iron ore futures slid on Thursday after estimates showed a continued contraction in manufacturing activity in China.

