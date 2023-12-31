Pakistan sports: flashes of individual brilliance, but team-work triumphs elusive

The year 2023 for Pakistani sports was a medley of triumph and tears, where individual athletes carved their names in stone while team-level dreams danced just out of reach.

Cricket saw Fakhar Zaman’s bat sing sonnets of sixes, javelins soared as Arshad Nadeem rewrote records, and snooker witnessed Ahsan Ramzan ascend to world champion – yet victory’s chorus remained elusive for national teams. Was it a year of unfulfilled promises, or one of foundations laid and lessons learned?

The answer, perhaps, lies in the intricate details given below:

Cricket

Lows:

2023 was a year of dashed hopes and unfulfilled potential for Pakistan’s cricket team. The home turf failed to provide solace, as they were held to a frustrating draw in the Test series against New Zealand and could only manage a split verdict in the T20Is.

Crossing the border brought no change in fortunes, as Pakistan succumbed to a humiliating series defeat against Afghanistan in the shorter format.

The Asia Cup offered a glimmer of hope, with victory against Nepal and Afghanistan, but rain and defeats extinguished their fire. They stumbled in crucial matches against India and Sri Lanka, falling short of reaching the coveted final.

The ICC Cricket World Cup promised redemption, but even defeating heavyweight New Zealand and consistent Bangladesh couldn’t propel Pakistan beyond the group stage. Mohammad Rizwan emerged as a lone beacon of brilliance, scoring two centuries and topping Pakistan’s scoring charts, but his individual heroics weren’t enough to carry the team across the finish line.

Down under, the wounds of the World Cup disappointment were ripped open with another Test series defeat in Australia. Losing the first two matches in Perth and Melbourne dashed any lingering hopes of a comeback, leaving Pakistan to ponder a year that brought little cheer and much to reflect upon.

Highs:

However, the outgoing year wasn’t all gloom and doom for Pakistan’s cricket. On home soil, they roared back against New Zealand, clinching the first ODI series win after 12 long years. Beyond borders, the Test specialists found their magic touch, conquering Sri Lanka in their own den. Even the future stars, Pakistan Shaheens, shone brightly, lifting the prestigious Emerging Asia Cup trophy after vanquishing arch-rivals India in a thrilling final. These moments of triumph, though scarce, offered pockets of joy and a glimpse of the potential simmering within the green jersey.

Hockey

While 2023 wasn’t gilded with triumphs for Pakistani hockey, it wasn’t devoid of hope either. The year offered a contrasting tale of senior struggles and promising flickers from the junior ranks.

Lows:

The senior men’s team grappled with inconsistency, failing to qualify for the World Cup for the second consecutive time. The Asian Champions Trophy saw flashes of potential amidst disappointing losses. Wins against China and Malaysia were overshadowed by heavy defeats to India and Malaysia, culminating in a fifth-place finish. These performances highlighted the need for improved infrastructure, training, and talent development within the senior team.

Highs:

However, amidst the shadows, the junior team’s journey in 2023 was a beacon of optimism. They carved their way to the Asia Cup final, narrowly falling to India after a spirited display. While their World Cup campaign ended in an eighth-place finish, it showcased resilience and grit. Victories against New Zealand and draws against hockey powerhouses like Belgium instilled hope for the future.

The junior team’s performances offer a glimpse of promising talent waiting to blossom. This success underlines the importance of investing in grassroots programs and nurturing young players. Perhaps, the lessons learned from the senior team’s struggles can pave the way for a more robust development pipeline and improved infrastructure.

Football

Highs & Lows

While 2022 marked Pakistan’s return to the international football scene after the FIFA ban, 2023 witnessed some historic milestones and encouraging growth for the nation’s footballing aspirations.

The men’s team, despite not securing victories in major tournaments, etched their name in history with Pakistan’s first-ever win in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, defeating Cambodia 1-0. This triumph propelled them to the second round of the 2026 Qualifiers, a first for the country. While facing tough losses to Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan, the team remains resilient and ready to fight for further progress in the coming year.

Pakistan’s women’s team also painted a bright picture, showcasing their potential with key victories. Starting with a second-place finish in the Four Nation Cup in Saudi Arabia and a late-game winner against Comoros, they proved their mettle. Although the Paris Olympics Qualifiers didn’t go their way, they claimed a historic win over Tajikistan, their first major victory since re-entering the international scene. This triumph signifies the team’s steady development and unwavering spirit.

Snooker

Pakistani snooker players chalked up a year of stunning triumphs in 2023, proving their prowess on the global stage. Teenage sensation Ahsan Ramzan continued his meteoric rise, adding another crown to his collection.

Reigning IBSF World Champion, Ramzan remained undefeated in the U21 Asian Snooker Championship held in Iran, culminating in a 5-2 victory over Iranian opponent Milad Pourali Darehchi. This continental conquest cemented his status as a force to be reckoned with.

Professional cueists Asjad Iqbal and Muhammad Asif also etched their names in the record books. Asif delivered a patriotic punch on Independence Day, stunning snooker legend Stephen Hendry in the British Open qualifiers. This historic win against the seven-time world champion resonated throughout the nation.

Earlier in the year, Asjad Iqbal showcased his talent at the Snooker Shootout, defeating former English Open runner-up David Gilbert and European Masters champion Jimmy Robertson in a single day. This impressive display ignited hope for a bright future for Pakistani snooker.

Athletics

Pakistan’s ace Javelin Arshad Nadeem etched his name in history at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon. Battling an elbow injury and limited competition experience, Nadeem defied expectations to finish a remarkable fifth in the men’s javelin final, the first Pakistani athlete ever to break into the top eight.

Despite the injury and a lack of major competitive opportunities leading up to the Championships, Nadeem remained undeterred. While Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and Olympic silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch occupied the podium, Nadeem’s fifth-place finish was a testament to his unwavering spirit and the immense potential of Pakistani athletics.

Overall:

As the curtain falls on this year’s drama, it does so with a bittersweet truth: individual talent abounds, the collective chorus of victory remains unsung.

But 2024 stands poised on the precipice, a blank canvas awaiting the strokes of champions. Will it be then that the long-awaited symphony of victory rises, weaving a triumphant melody into the tapestry of Pakistani sporting history? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain - the brushstrokes of the future are being painted even now.