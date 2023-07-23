Pakistan beat India by 128 runs to retain Emerging Asia Cup title

Pakistan Shaheens successfully defended the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Emerging Teams Asia Cup title after beating arch-rivals India by 128 runs at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sunday.

It was a dominating performance from Mohammad Haris-led Pakistan, who looked completely helpless when they faced Yash Dhull’s men in the league stage of the 50-over tournament earlier this week.

After being put into bat, Pakistan amassed a mammoth total of 352/8 in 50 overs before bundling the opposition out for 224 runs in 40 overs.

Pakistan openers provided a blistering start, scoring 121 runs for the first wicket. Saim Ayub (59 off 51), and Sahibzada Farhan (65 off 62), did not let Indian bowlers settle for most of their stand.

After Saim’s departure, the next four wickets fell quickly, putting Pakistan on the back foot.

That was when Tayyab Tahir walked out and rescued Pakistan. He built a 116-run stand with Mubassir Khan to bring Pakistan back into the game. Tayyab’s heroic inning of 108 runs from just 71 balls was studded with 4 sixes and 12 boundaries.

Besides, Mubassir Khan and Umair bin Yousuf also contributed 35 each to the total.

Harshit Rana (6-51-1) and Manav Suthar (9-68-1) caught the worst of beatings on an unforgettable day overall for the Indian ball hurlers.

Pursuing a gigantic total, India took a flying start, scoring 62 runs in the first 8 overs without losing a wicket. Arshad provided the breakthrough, bouncing out in-form Sai Sudharsan for 29.

Abhishek Sharma (61) and Yash Dhull (39) kept attacking Pakistan bowlers but did not get support from the other end, where the wickets kept tumbling. India were bowled out for 224 runs in 40 overs, handing Pakistan a massive victory.

Sufiyan Muqeem led the bowling chart for Pakistan with 3 for 66, while Arshad Iqbal, Mehram Mumtaz, and Mohammad Wasim Jr took two wickets apiece.