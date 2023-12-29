BAFL 48.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
Dec 29, 2023
Cummins takes 10 to lead Australia to Pakistan series triumph

AFP Published December 29, 2023 Updated December 29, 2023 12:41pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MELBOURNE: Australia captain Pat Cummins took 10 wickets in a masterclass of clutch bowling to end stout Pakistan resistance and lead his side to a 79-run victory on the fourth day of the second Test on Friday, locking up the three-match series 2-0.

Just when it looked like the match would go down to the wire on the final day, the paceman stepped in to remove Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s last recognised batsman, and claim his 250th Test wicket.

Cummins (5-49) followed that up with the wicket of Aamer Jamal for a duck to trigger an extra half an hour of play, during which he claimed his fifth wicket of the innings and 10th of the match to help mop up the tail.

Australia skipper Cummins backs Khawaja on Gaza views

It was his second 10-wicket match haul in 57 Tests and concluded a glorious year in which he led Australia to the World Test Championship, a 50-overs World Cup triumph and the retention of the Ashes in England.

Set an imposing victory target of 317 runs after bowling Australia out for 262 before lunch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the tourists had put together a series of partnerships that frustrated the potent Australian attack.

