AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
May 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-05-05

Show cause notice withdrawn: No inquiry against govt official on same charges again: LHC

Hamid Nawaz Published 05 May, 2024 02:54am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has held that an inquiry against a government official cannot be conducted again on the same charges for which disciplinary proceedings or show cause notice was earlier withdrawn against him.

The court passed this order in a petition of Muhammad Akram an employee of the forest department who was exonerated of charges of shortage of about 500 trees, however, the impugned show cause notice was issued him again in an inquiry against other employees in the same matter.

The court observed that the competent authority cannot reopen the matter against the petitioner as it is settled law that one cannot be vexed twice for the same cause.

Order based on incorrect application of law doesn’t cast doubt on judge’s integrity: LHC

The court replying to the argument of a law officer that an instant petition is not maintainable, observed since the petitioner has undergone the process of earlier inquiry and hence the well-settled principle of law subsequent inquiry proceedings are illegal and unlawful.

The court said when confronted, the law officer could not deny that in the presence of an order of withdrawing show cause notice issued against the petitioner, de novo inquiry proceedings could not have been initiated against him.

The court said since there is no provision in the relevant law that empowered the respondent to review his own previous decision to withdraw the disciplinary proceedings initiated against the petitioner, therefore, the impugned order to re-initiate inquiry proceedings is without lawful authority.

The court, therefore, allowed the petition and set aside the impugned order against the petitioner as illegal and without lawful authority.

The court observed that once disciplinary proceedings were dropped by the respondent-authority, there was no occasion to again proceed against petitioner for same charges.

Such an act of authorities is against the principles of natural justice as initiating fresh proceedings did not mean that civil servants should proceed again on the same charges, which were not found correct in earlier proceedings, the court observed.

The court observed that public functionaries owe a fiduciary duty to act in good faith and discharge their duties with honesty and in accordance with the law.

Public functionaries are expected to perform their duties fairly, justly, and well within the prescribed limits of the law of the land, the court added. And if a public functionary fails to do justice with the assigned duties, his omissions and actions shall prejudice the rights and the obligations of the others, the court concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC Muhammad Akram

Comments

200 characters

Show cause notice withdrawn: No inquiry against govt official on same charges again: LHC

There exists Rs24trn tax revenue collection potential: PM

Strategic dialogue with China: Deputy PM Dar to lead team

Not on ATL: Phone SIMs of over 1.4m non-filers likely to be blocked

Wheat procurement: PM vows to protect farmers

KE seeks Rs2.9871/unit transmission tariff for next seven years

Country faces the risk of decline in growth of cotton yield: FPCCI body demands Punjab govt start wheat procurement

Govt upbeat about Rs869bn PL target prospects

People’s Bus Service: Sindh CM opens Automated Fare Collection System

Civilians in military custody: Justice Rizvi says ‘cases be set down for early hearing’

Read more stories