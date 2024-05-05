People’s Bus Service: Sindh CM opens Automated Fare Collection System

KARACHI: Transport Department Government of Sindh has launched an Automated Fare Collection System in the People’s Bus Service.

The launch ceremony of the Automated Fare Collection System was hosted by Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memom Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurating the Automated Fare Collection System at the ceremony, he said, “Today, I feel very happy on this historic occasion. We are committed to our promise of public convenience, and we have moved the transport sector in the province towards digitalization. This revolutionary initiative of our government will provide maximum convenience to the people, and we are proud to be the champions of this great initiative.”

He said, “We are going to give a new shape to the communication system in the country. The Government of Sindh has always been a leader in the welfare of the people, whether it’s in terms of digitalization or creating a human-friendly environment, or in the energy sector. We have taken the initiative to bring innovation in every sector.”

Syed Murad Ali Shah said, “The Sindh government has made significant innovations in every field, whether it’s education, health, electricity generation from Thar, or establishing a vast network of roads. I wholeheartedly congratulate all those who are part of this important journey of facilitating the people. The promotion of electric buses will save energy and protect the environment.”

He said, “The introduction of the AFC system marks a significant advancement in our efforts. It will enhance the convenience and efficiency of transportation. We are committed to offering better facilities to the public. The Minister of Transport should continue to enhance the infrastructure of public transport, and the Government of Sindh will extend all possible support in this regard.”

He mentioned that the People’s Bus Service stands as a successful project of the Sindh Government and Public-Private Partnership.

Additionally, he emphasized the imminent completion of the Red Line and the initiation of work on the Yellow Line. Moreover, he highlighted the Sindh government’s efficient collaboration with donor agencies, surpassing the performance of other provinces in this regard.

Syed Murad Ali Shah highlighted that during the devastating floods of 2022, the Sindh government remained steadfast in its support for the people. He emphasized that every effort was made to ensure the convenience and well-being of the populace.

Furthermore, he proudly noted that following the floods, Sindh has experienced a bountiful wheat harvest, reflecting the resilience and perseverance of the region.

He emphasized that criticism often arises regarding the People’s Party government’s purported lack of development work in Karachi. However, it’s important to acknowledge the tumultuous period when Karachi faced significant challenges such as frequent target killings, bomb blasts, and daily arson incidents. Since the restoration of law and order, substantial efforts have been dedicated to Karachi’s development, and these endeavours are ongoing. Within the upcoming month, the entire People’s Bus Service will be seamlessly integrated into the Automated Fare System. Under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and President Asif Zardari, the commitment to serving the people will persist unabated.

The Chief Minister of Sindh remarked that while the number of seats won in the election was lower than anticipated in Karachi, this time there was an increase in both seats and votes compared to previous elections. This surge is indicative of the trust and confidence bestowed upon us by the people of Karachi.

Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Mass Transit, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon said that we are spearheading innovation in the transportation sector, and the launch of the Automated Fare Collection System in the People’s Bus Service is a testament to this endeavour. Initially, the automatic fare collection system will be implemented on two routes, namely Route One and Route Nine, with plans for expansion to other routes in the near future.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that in line with the directives of President Asif Ali Zardari, People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, numerous pioneering schemes have been initiated in Sindh, marking a first in Pakistan’s history. Among these, the introduction of the Pink Bus Service for women and eco-friendly electric buses in Sindh stands out as significant milestones.

He said that it was the vision of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that we have diligently pursued. The Government of Sindh initiated the endeavour to provide affordable, superior, and contemporary travel facilities to the people for just fifty rupees.

He said that when the Transport Department presented a summary of fare increases to the Sindh Cabinet due to inflation, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah instructed that the fares of the People’s Bus Service should not be increased. The government of Sindh will provide subsidies for the people.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that work on the Red Line BRT, a major project of the Sindh government, was halted during the caretaker government’s tenure. However, the elected and popular government of the People’s Party has resumed work on the Red Line BRT despite inflation.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that I have some great news for the people of Karachi! The work on the Yellow Line BRT has officially commenced. Our goal is to ensure accessible public transportation throughout the province. Completing every project diligently is a top priority for the Government of Sindh. Soon, bus services will be initiated in every district of Sindh to offer the best travel amenities to the public. On this auspicious occasion, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the automation process by personally boarding the People’s Bus and using a card to pay the fare.

Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, Secretary Information Nadeem ur Rehman Memon, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, Project Director of People’s Bus Service Sohaib Shafiq, Deputy CEO of Bank Islami Imran Haleem Sheikh, Chief Officer of Zindagi Online Bank Noman Azhar, Senior Vice President of Mastercard East Arabia Division Mike Jones, and President of JS Bank Basir Shamsi also attended the ceremony.

