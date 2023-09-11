Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan thrashed in Colombo as India prevail by 228 runs

India put up an all-round show to complete a mammoth 228-run win over Pakistan in the rain-hit Super Four stage clash of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Monday.

This is the biggest victory for India in terms of runs in men’s ODI cricket against Pakistan.

After being put into bat, India went off to a flying start on Sunday, marching to 100 inside the 14th over without losing wickets.

Pakistan bounced back with two quick wickets of Shubman Gill (58) and Rohit Sharma (56) before the rain stopped play, and match moved into reserve day.

As play resumed on Monday, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli put up an unbeaten 233-run stand for the third wicket to help India post a massive 357-run target for Pakistan.

Despite chasing a gigantic total, Pakistan lacked intent right from the beginning. They played cautiously and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Imam-ul-Haq was the first wicket to fall. He was caught at slip off Jasprit Bumrah’s out-swinger. Babar followed him soon after as he was clean bowled by Hardik Pandya for 10. Rizwan was also caught behind for just 2 runs, leaving Pakistan 47/3 inside 12 overs.

Newcomer Agha Salman stitched together a 30-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Fakhar before Kuldeep Yadav’s wrong one undid the latter. Soon after, Kuldeep also removed Agha for 23 and Shadab for 6.

In the next few overs, the Chinaman bowler removed Iftikhar for 23 and Faheem Ashraf for 6, as Pakistan were bowled out for just 128 runs 30th overs.

Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah did not come out to bat due to injuries.

Pakistan Innings

India beat Pakistan by a massive 228 runs. Their biggest win over Pakistan in ODIs.

And that’s it for Pakistan, as Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah cannot come out to bat due to injuries.

Pakistan - 128/8 in 32 overs.

WICKET: Kuldeep bags a fifer. He clean bowls Faheem Ashraf for 4.

Pakistan - 127/7 - 31.3 overs.

SIX: Shaheen Afridi hits Kuldeep over his head for a massive six.

Pakistan - 121/7 - 31 overs.

Pakistan - 119/7 - 30 overs.

Pakistan - 119/7 - 29.3 overs.

WICKET: Iftikhar departs for 23. Kuldeep has his 4th.

FOUR: Iftikhar hits Kuldeep over mid-off for a boundary.

Pakistan - 115/6 - 29 overs.

Pakistan - 110/6 - 27.4 overs.

WICKET: Third wicket for Kuldeep. He removes Shadab for 6 runs.

100 up for Pakistan in the 25th over.

Pakistan - 96/5 - 24 overs.

WICKET: Kuldeep gets Salman Ali Agha. He goes for 23.

Pakistan - 84/4 - 22 overs.

Salman Ali Agha is bleeding. He tries to sweep Jadeja. The ball takes the top edge and hits him just under his right eye.

Pakistan - 83/4 - 21 overs.

Pakistan - 79/4 - 20 overs.

Iftikhar Ahmed walks in.

Pakistan - 77/4 - 19.2 overs.

WICKET: Kuldeep Yadav clean bowls Fakhar. He departs for 50-ball 27.

Pakistan - 77/3 - 19 overs.

FOUR: Fakhar hammers this one in cow corner for a boundary.

Pakistan - 71/3 - 18 overs.

Pakistan - 68/3 - 16 overs.

Pakistan - 65/3 - 15 overs.

Pakistan - 48/3 - 13 overs.

Pakistan - 47/3 - 12 overs.

WICKET: Shardul Thakur gets Rizwan caught behind for 2. Pakistan are in deep trouble.

Pakistan - 44/2 - 11 overs.

Pakistan - 43/2 - 10.4 overs.

WICKET: Hardik clean bowls Babar. Massive wicket for India. He departs for 10.

Hardik Pandya replaces Bumrah.

Pakistan - 43/1 - 10 overs.

FOUR: Babar dispatches this one to the midwicket boundary.

Pakistan - 38/1 - 9 overs.

Pakistan - 21/1 - 7 overs.

Pakistan - 20/1 - 6 overs.

Pakistan - 17/1 - 5 overs.

Babar Azam walks in.

Pakistan - 17/1 - 4.2 overs.

WICKET: Bumrah gets his first wicket of the match. He removes Imam for 8 runs.

Pakistan 15/0 - 3 overs.

Pakistan 11/0 - 2 overs.

Pakistan 5/0 - 1 overs.

Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq at the crease.

Earlier, India set a massive 357-run target for Pakistan, thanks to unbeaten centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

The start of the match was delayed by more than an hour due to a wet outfield. However, India finally resumed their innings with 147-2 on the board in 24.1 overs with no overs lost.

Rahul and Kohli started cautiously but accelerated after 30 overs. Pakistan were one bowler short as Haris Rauf picked up a side strain on Sunday and did not take the field.

Indian batters took full advantage of the situation and kept attacking Pakistani bowlers, not allowing the spinners to bowl and then overcoming a slowdown in the middle.

Both Kohli and Rahul got to their hundreds in less than run a ball and finished the innings with 124 and 111 not out, respectively.

India Innings

India set a massive 357-run target for Pakistan.

India - 356/2 - 50 overs.

SIX: Kohli comes down the wicket to hit it over Faheem’s head for a maximum.

India - 350/2 - 49.5 overs.

350 up for India.

FOUR: Back-to-back boundaries for Kohli.

India - 338/2 - 49 overs.

Naseem Shah is going off the field, holding his palm. Iftikhar to complete his over.

India - 330/2 - 48 overs.

FOUR: Another boundary for Rahul

200-run partnership between KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

FOUR: Rahul pumps Shaheen over covers for a boundary.

Kohli also completes 13,000 ODI runs. He is the fastest to get there in terms of innings.

100 up for Virat Kohli.

India - 319/2 - 47 overs

12 runs from this over.

KL Rahul completes his 100 in 82 balls.

SIX: Kohli hits Naseem over long on for a six.

India - 307/2 - 46 overs

Seven runs from this over.

India - 300/2 - 45 overs

300 up for India in 45 overs.

FOUR: This time, he cuts it for another boundary.

FOUR: KL Rahul hits Naseem over covers for a boundary.

India - 286/2 - 44 overs

Six runs from this over.

India - 280/2 - 43 overs

Massive over for India. 16 runs from it.

150-run stand between Rahul and Kohli.

FOUR: Kohli pulls Iftikhar to get a boundary.

SIX: Kohli welcomes Iftikhar with a six.

India - 264/2 - 42 overs

Nine runs from 42nd over.

FOUR: Rahul slashes Naseem through point.

India - 255/2 - 41 overs

Four runs from this over.

India - 251/2 - 40 overs

250 up for India in 39.3 overs.

FOUR: Kohli smashes Faheem over covers.

India - 243/2 - 39 overs

FOUR: Rahul sweeps Shadab for a boundary.

Kohli brings up his 50.

India - 237/2 - 38 overs

FOUR: Inside edge earns Kohli another boundary. Kohli nears his 50.

India - 231/2 - 37 overs

Another good over for Pakistan.

India - 228/2 - 36 overs

Just three runs from this over.

India - 225/2 - 35 overs

100-run partnership between KL Rahul and Kohli.

India - 211/2 - 34 overs

Seven runs from 34th.

FOUR: Kohli slaps Faheem over point for a four.

KL Rahul brings up his half-century.

India - 204/2 - 33 overs

11 runs from it.

FOUR: Glides it fine of short third.

200 up for India

FOUR: Pumped over covers.

India - 193/2 - 32 overs

Seven runs from the 32nd over.

India - 186/2 - 31 overs

BIG over for India - 11 runs from it.

FOUR: This time, he cuts him through covers for a boundary.

SIX: KL Rahul sweeps Iftikhar for a massive six.

India - 175/2 - 30 overs

50-run partnership between KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

FOUR: Rahul slashes this one through covers.

Shaheen Afridi replaces Naseem Shah.

India - 167/2 - 29 overs

India - 163/2 - 28 overs

FOUR: Kohli’s outside edge runs away towards the boundary.

India - 155/2 - 27 overs

India - 152/2 - 26 overs

Play resumes. India 147/2 - 24.1 overs.

Only 24.1 overs were possible on Sunday when the arch-rivals met for the second time in the 50-over tournament, a precursor to the upcoming ODI World Cup.

Pakistan vs India: fans find some humour as rain plays spoilsport yet again

The extra day was a last-minute addition to the Super Four clash – the only game to get the advantage other than the final – after a previous group meeting between the two teams was washed out due to rain in Pallekele.

Virat Kohli, on eight, and KL Rahul, on 17, were batting when rain forced the players off on Sunday.

The teams will share the points if there is a washout.

India are scheduled to play Sri Lanka on Tuesday at the same venue.