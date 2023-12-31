BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
IK’s nomination papers rejected by ECP

Recorder Report Published 31 Dec, 2023 03:04am

ISLAMABAD: Strongly reacting to rejection of party founding chairman Imran Khan’s nomination papers, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of a pre-poll rigging ahead of the crucial general elections scheduled to be held on February 8 next year.

The returning officers (ROs), appointed by the ECP, rejected nomination papers of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, PTI KP president Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Murad Saeed, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Dr Amjad Khan, Fazal Hakim Khan, Mian Sharafat, Salimur Rahman, which the party said a politically motivated move to keep the party away from the elections through such tactics. “Had already predicted that ROs will reject PTI candidates’ nomination papers on flimsy grounds. More rejections of PTI candidates nomination papers by under pressure ROs are expected today,” said PTI secretary general Omar Ayub.

He said that rejection of PTI founding chairman’s nomination papers were rejected through ECP by those who are afraid of his popularity, adding any attempt to keep Imran Khan away from elections will be resisted.

Zulfikar Bukhari, another Khan aide, said his nomination papers had been rejected on the basis that they bore his “fake” signatures.

“Returning officers are accomplice & reason why PTI had requested ROs from Judiciary & not bureaucracy,” Bukhari said in a statement.

