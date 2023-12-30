BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.02%)
BOP 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.84%)
FABL 32.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
FCCL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
FFL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 110.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 117.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (10.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.02%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 112.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.86%)
PAEL 22.58 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (6.76%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.87%)
PIOC 114.94 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.55%)
PPL 115.03 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (3.17%)
PRL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 73.52 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.42%)
SSGC 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.65%)
UNITY 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,397 Increased By 38.7 (0.61%)
BR30 22,770 Increased By 222.1 (0.99%)
KSE100 62,451 Increased By 398.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 20,777 Increased By 99.3 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukrainian strike on Russia kills one, 32 drones downed

AFP Published December 30, 2023 Updated December 30, 2023 01:39pm

MOSCOW: A Ukrainian strike on a residential building in the city of Belgorod left one person dead while a total of 32 drones were intercepted overnight including in the Moscow region, Russian authorities said.

The strike on Belgorod, which is close to the border, killed one person and wounded four others, Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, adding that the city’s water supply system was damaged in Friday’s attack.

UK announces new sanctions targeting ‘Putin’s war machine’ in Ukraine

The Russian defence ministry said air defence systems destroyed a total of 13 missiles over the region, which borders Ukraine.

Separately, the ministry said 32 drones had been intercepted and destroyed in the border regions of Bryansk and Kursk and also in Oryol and the Moscow region.

Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz had reported the destruction of a “drone-type aircraft” above the regional capital.

Ukraine air force says Russia launches 48 attack drones

Belgorod city is 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, which was heavily hit by Russian forces on Friday morning according to Ukrainian authorities.

At least 30 people were killed and more than 160 wounded in Ukraine on Friday in a series of Russian strikes across the country, according to Kyiv.

Russia Ukraine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russia forces

Comments

1000 characters

Ukrainian strike on Russia kills one, 32 drones downed

SBP terms FY23 ‘extraordinarily challenging’

Five terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan: ISPR

Nearly 200 killed in 24 hours as Israel intensifies air, ground offensives in Gaza

Minister reviews matters related to TDAP, PSM

Coal procurement process: Lucky Commodities lodges complaint with minister

Gold price per tola declines Rs900 in Pakistan

‘Insecurity’ persists: Q3 business expectations rise 42pc against Q2: Gallup

Forging ST returns of registered taxpayers: FTO directs FBR to take action against hackers

Audit selection process for TY11 was transparent: FBR Member

Read more stories