KP CM meets Bishop Humphray Peter

PESHAWAR: A Christmas Cake Cutting ceremony was held here in Chief Minister’s House on Monday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Former Justice Syed Arshad Hussain Shah as chief guest.

The ceremony was attended by a delegation of the Christian community from Peshawar led by Bishop Humphray Sarfaraz Peter. The Chief Minister, along with the Christian delegates, cut Christmas cake and extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community of the entire country and especially of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to the delegation, the Chief Minister lauded the role of the Christian community in national development, and said that the entire nation held this role of Christian community in high esteem.

He termed the well-being and protection of the rights of minority communities living in the province as one of the top priorities of his government, and said that steps would be taken on priority basis for resolving the issues of all minorities including the Christian community.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities for necessary steps to immediately resolve the urgent nature of issues confronting the Christian community further directing them for special security arrangements for in the residential areas of minorities including the Christians.

Arshad Hussain shah remarked that his government was planning to launch employment programme for the youth of the province under which minimum five lacs youth would be imparted modern skill trainings to enable them get jobs abroad adding that the youth of minority communities would be given enough share under the program.

The delegation expressed its gratitude to the Chief Minister for inviting them to the Chief Minister and sharing their joys on Christmas.

The delegates also appreciated the role of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in extending timely support to the affectees of Jaranwala incident.

The delegation, on behalf of the entire Christian community of Peshawar, felicitated Arshad Hussain Shah for his new assignment as caretaker Chief Minister and expressed best wishes for his success.

