Interfaith harmony a must to make country prosperous: UAF VC

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has said the interfaith harmony was prerequisite to make the country prosperous, and spread love, and brotherhood in the society.

He was addressing Christmas celebrations at the University church UAF situated at Shahbaz Town. UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan along with Christian religious scholars Bishop Dr Andrias Rahmat, Father Abid Tanveer; UAF Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri, PRP Principal Officer Dr Jalal Arif, Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali, Hall Warden Dr Tayyib, Estate Officer Rana Shahzad, ECD officials Abdul Manan, Ikram; Riaz Masiah and other notables cut the cake.

The colony was decorated with the twinkling lights, stars and traditional Christmas trees. UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan wished the Christian community on the occasion. He also inaugurated 20 more housing units at campus for Christians. Christian religious scholars appreciated the role of the university for holding the ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023