BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President Alvi approves Ahad Cheema’s removal as PM’s adviser

BR Web Desk Published December 25, 2023 Updated December 25, 2023 10:14pm

President Dr Arif Alvi approved on Monday the removal of Ahad Khan Cheema from his post of adviser to the prime minister on establishment.

President Alvi consented to the summary came from the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar, following the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Last week, the ECP directed the caretaker government to remove Ahad Cheema from his caretaker federal cabinet position with immediate effect on the grounds that his official position “may influence the holding of free, fair and transparent elections.”

President Alvi appoints Ahad Cheema as adviser to PM Shehbaz on establishment

“Mr Ahad Cheema has remained the part of the previous political government and presently he is working as Advisor to the Caretaker Prime Minister for Establishment Division, which may influence the holding of free, fair and transparent elections. Therefore, Ahad Cheema is directed to be removed from the Post of Advisor to the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan for Establishment Division,” read a three-page short order issued by five-member ECP bench then.

ECP President Dr Arif Alvi Ahad Cheema PM Kakar

Comments

1000 characters

President Alvi approves Ahad Cheema’s removal as PM’s adviser

Pakistan’s enemies are hell-bent towards creating fissures using religious, political vulnerabilities: COAS

PM Kakar stresses on upholding Quaid’s guiding principles

Desperation rising amid acute hunger at Gaza hospitals: WHO

Pope deplores ‘desperate humanitarian situation’ in Gaza

ECP receives 28,626 nomination papers for February 8 polls

290 Baloch protesters released from jail, police custody: interior ministry

India’s Paytm confirms it will axe jobs to cut costs

Russia reports grain harvest of 142.6 million tonnes, second largest ever

Australia retain lineup, Pakistan replace Sarfaraz Ahmed with Mohammad Rizwan

Read more stories