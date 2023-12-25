President Alvi approves Ahad Cheema’s removal as PM’s adviser

President Dr Arif Alvi approved on Monday the removal of Ahad Khan Cheema from his post of adviser to the prime minister on establishment.

President Alvi consented to the summary came from the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar, following the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Last week, the ECP directed the caretaker government to remove Ahad Cheema from his caretaker federal cabinet position with immediate effect on the grounds that his official position “may influence the holding of free, fair and transparent elections.”

President Alvi appoints Ahad Cheema as adviser to PM Shehbaz on establishment

“Mr Ahad Cheema has remained the part of the previous political government and presently he is working as Advisor to the Caretaker Prime Minister for Establishment Division, which may influence the holding of free, fair and transparent elections. Therefore, Ahad Cheema is directed to be removed from the Post of Advisor to the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan for Establishment Division,” read a three-page short order issued by five-member ECP bench then.