ANL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.55%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.75%)
ASL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 74.11 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.52%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
FNEL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.95%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.42%)
KOSM 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
MLCF 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PACE 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PRL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
SNGP 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.62%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
TPLP 19.68 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.24%)
TREET 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
TRG 77.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
UNITY 20.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.88%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
YOUW 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
BR100 4,136 Increased By 17.1 (0.42%)
BR30 14,932 Increased By 138.8 (0.94%)
KSE100 41,736 Increased By 182.8 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,950 Increased By 72.8 (0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President Alvi appoints Ahad Cheema as adviser to PM Shehbaz on establishment

  • He has been appointed as an adviser on advice of the prime minister with status of federal minister
BR Web Desk Updated 09 Jun, 2022

President Arif Alvi appointed on Thursday Ahad Cheema as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's adviser on establishment, it was reported.

The former civil servant and senior bureaucrat was appointed as an adviser on the advice of the prime minister with the status of federal minister, with immediate effect.

Cheema was the first high-profile arrest in Punjab by the NAB before the general elections of 2018. A BPS-19 PAS officer, he was the head of the Lahore Development Authority during the last PML-N government.

In April, the coalition federal government withdrew the charge sheet against Cheema and also notified that all pending inquiries against him have been dismissed. Earlier this month, the Prime Minister's Office had accepted Cheema's resignation from service.

Charge sheet, inquiries against Ahad Cheema withdrawn

Last year, Cheema was released from jail after a pre-conviction incarceration spanning over three years in connection with three references filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Also, in recognition of his services in constructing the Lahore metro, Cheema was conferred the award of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan.

President Arif Alvi Ahad Cheema adviser on establishment

Comments

1000 characters

President Alvi appoints Ahad Cheema as adviser to PM Shehbaz on establishment

Economic Survey 2021-22: auto sector posts 54% growth

Aamir Liaquat Husain passes away

Oil sticks near three-month highs despite China lockdowns

Palm falls for second day as Indonesia prepares to accelerate exports

Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank confrontation, medics say

India rupee hits record low tracking crude rise, weak shares

5pc growth target set but govt says will try for 6pc

Budget 2022-23: Number of withholding taxes to be abolished or reduced

Export industry: Raw materials now exempt from taxes

Read more stories