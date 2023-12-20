ECP orders removal of PM’s advisor Cheema

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the caretaker government to remove Ahad Cheema from his caretaker federal cabinet position with immediate effect on the grounds that his official position “may influence the holding of free, fair and transparent elections.”

“Mr Ahad Cheema has remained the part of the previous political government and presently he is working as Advisor to the Caretaker Prime Minister for Establishment Division, which may influence the holding of free, fair and transparent elections. Therefore, Ahad Cheema is directed to be removed from the Post of Advisor to the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan for Establishment Division,” read a three-page short order issued by five-member ECP bench on Tuesday.

The ECP, through its order, directed the secretary Cabinet Division to issue the notification for Cheema’s removal, immediately.

The bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, and comprising of Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Babar Hassan Bharwana and former Justice Ikramullah Khan issued this order on a petition moved by Aziz UD Din Kaka Khel for the removal of Cheema, Caretaker Privatisation Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad and the then Principal Secretary to Caretaker PM Dr Tauqir Shah. Shah stepped down from his position in October. Consequently, the case against him was dropped.

The bench, Tuesday, adjourned the case related to Fawad till December 21.

On October 24, the ECP directed the secretary establishment to transfer Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon. On October 26, the ECP again directed the ED to transfer the IGP and DC Islamabad without any further delay. Moreover, on November 21, the Interior Ministry wrote to Establishment Division to remove the two officials from their present positions in the light of the ECP’s directives. However, the IGP and DC were not removed from their positions.

As per customary practice on its part, the electoral body orders reshuffling the civil servants and other government functionaries, occupying key slots in the federal and provincial departments once caretaker setup is in place ahead of the general elections in order to ensure transparency and fairness in the polls.

On October 2, Secretary Establishment Inamullah Khan Dharejo and Secretary Interior Aftab Akbar Durrani briefed the ECP that the officers concerned of federal bureaucracy, including those assigned to provinces, belonging to occupational groups, were reshuffled as per the commissions’ directives.

Interestingly, the secretary establishment was appointed by the former Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government. Incumbent IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman and IGP Islamabad are among the top officers who were appointed by the former federal government.

