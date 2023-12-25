BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Christmas today

Muhammad Saleem Published 25 Dec, 2023 05:42am

LAHORE: Like other parts of the world, Christian community is set to celebrate Christmas on Monday (today) across the country. Special programmes will be held in the churches across the country to celebrate the festival.

Residential colonies have been decorated with twinkling lights and stars. Wreaths were hung outside stores buzzing with last-minute shopping on Christmas eve.

Almost all churches have been decorated with colourful lights and illuminated with Christmas trees. The government has made elaborate security arrangements to avert any untoward incident on this occasion.

Moreover, the Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman cut Christmas cake. The former Provincial Minister for Human Rights, Ijaz Alam Augustine, Archbishop of Lahore Sebastian Francis Shaw, Advocate Raja Nathaniel Gill and the employees belonging to the Christian community at Governor House, reverend Dr. Majeed Abel, Head of Youth Development Foundation Shahid Rehmat, General Manager TDCP, Wajid Arjamand Zia, Director TDCP Ashfaq Dogar, lawyers and people belonging to Christian community were present on this occasion.

The governor congratulated the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas. “We should share love and happiness with each other; our religion Islam has also laid great emphasis on peace, love, and brotherhood,” he said, adding: “There is great stress on the rights of minorities in Islam.”

The governor said that the persecution of Palestinians and atrocities on women, children, and innocent citizens in Palestine are painful. Wherever there is oppression of humanity in the world, we should raise our voice against it and stand with the oppressed, he added.

On this occasion, special prayer was offered for the prosperity and stability of the country. At the end of the ceremony, Governor Punjab and Begum Governor also distributed gifts among the children belonging to the Christian community.

