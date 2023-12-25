BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Field formations: FBR announces extended workhours

Recorder Report Published December 25, 2023 Updated December 25, 2023 08:43am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced that the field formations (customs department) will remain open on December 30-31, 2023 and shall observe extended workhours till 10:00 p.m. for optimum collection of duty/ taxes on these dates.

In this regard, the FBR has issued instructions to the Chief Collectors of Customs for extended working hours on December 30-31.

FBR to field DTOs to identify new taxpayers

According to the FBR’s instructions, the Chief Collectors of Customs are requested to establish liaison with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and authorised branches of National Bank of Pakistan to ensure transfer of the duties/taxes collected by these branches to the SBP on the same date so as to account in collection for the month of December, 2023.

