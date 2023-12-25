Field formations: FBR announces extended workhours

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced that the field formations (customs department) will remain open on December 30-31, 2023 and shall observe extended workhours till 10:00 p.m. for optimum collection of duty/ taxes on these dates.

In this regard, the FBR has issued instructions to the Chief Collectors of Customs for extended working hours on December 30-31.

According to the FBR’s instructions, the Chief Collectors of Customs are requested to establish liaison with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and authorised branches of National Bank of Pakistan to ensure transfer of the duties/taxes collected by these branches to the SBP on the same date so as to account in collection for the month of December, 2023.

