BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-25

Security beefed up for Christmas in Lahore

Recorder Report Published 25 Dec, 2023 05:42am

LAHORE: The Lahore Police have taken robust measures to ensure the safety and security of worshippers at Christian churches across the city. In this regard, 2794 policemen performed their security duties at 622 churches in Lahore on Sunday.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana outlined the planning and deployment of policemen to safeguard these places of worship. The 622 churches have been classified into four categories—A, B, C, and D—comprising 59 in Category A, 84 in Category B, 378 in Category C, and 101 in Category D, he said. The security strategy encompasses the use of cutting-edge technology, including CCTV cameras, metal detectors, and walk-through gates, specifically tailored for the protection of the Christian community during Christmas celebrations, the CCPO added.

Kamyana emphasised the city’s high alert status, revealing the deployment of snipers and additional police personnel at sensitive churches. Simultaneously, he noted the ongoing scrutiny of entrance and exit routes throughout the city, with dedicated teams such as Dolphin Squad, PRU, and Elite Force conducting vigilant patrols around the designated areas. He directed police officers to inspect and ensure the effectiveness of security arrangements at churches and other important locations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Christmas Security

Comments

1000 characters

Security beefed up for Christmas in Lahore

‘Legal advisers in field formations’: FBR yet to implement President’s order

‘Hurdles’ to electoral process: Complaints to be probed: PM

General election: Nomination papers filing deadline ends

ECP removes Imran’s name from the list of party heads

Mega Karachi water supply project: Wapda chief reviews construction progress

166 killed in 24 hours in Gaza

147th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam today

Field formations: FBR announces extended workhours

Govt establishes help centre

Baloch protesters being released: police

Read more stories