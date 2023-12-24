ECP removes Imran Khan from party leaders list

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday removed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s name from the list of party leaders, Aaj News reported.

In the updated list of political parties, the ECP listed PTI as a party without a leader while Pervez Khattak’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian (PTI-P) was listed in the registered parties.

The move comes days after the electoral watchdog declared PTI’s intra-party elections null and void.

The Commission said that the party would not be given the bat symbol in the upcoming general election as it had failed to organise the election as per its constitution, Election Rules and Election Act.

It also used the word “alleged chairman” for Barrister Gohar Khan.

“The certificate dated 4th December 2023 and Form-65 filled by the alleged chairman is regretted and rejected,” the decision said.

Meanwhile, the ECP removed the list of election symbols from its website. Sources said that the electoral watchdog will upload the updated list on January 13 next year as the officials were working to finalise the list allocated to parties.