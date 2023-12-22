BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Dec 22, 2023
Pakistan

Imran Khan nomination papers filed from Mianwali

BR Web Desk Published 22 Dec, 2023 07:55pm

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, who is incarcerated in Adiala Jail, got his nomination papers filed from Mianwali of Punjab.

As per reports, a local PTI leader filed Khan’s nomination papers for the National Assembly’s NA-89 constituency of Mianwali, his home constituency.

Khan has been incarcerated since his arrest on August 5 after a court found him guilty of selling state gifts during his government.

Although his 3-year sentence was suspended by another court, he has been arrested in other cases as well, one of which is the cypher case.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court approved the bail petitions of Imran Khan and his ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cypher case.

A three-member SC bench led by acting Chief Justice of Pakistan Sardar Tariq Masood heard the case. Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah were the other two members of the bench.

A day earlier, PTI approached the apex court to get a level playing field in the general elections 2024 amid reports of hurdles in filing of nomination papers.

Filed through lawyer Shoaib Shaheen, the petition made federal and provincial governments as well as the Election Commission of Pakistan its respondents.

