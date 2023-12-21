BAFL 48.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.04%)
PTI moves Supreme Court over level playing field

  • Petition requests the court to order the govt to refrain from harassing PTI’s workers
BR Web Desk Published December 21, 2023

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) to get a level playing field in the general elections amid reports of hurdles in the filing of nomination papers, Aaj News reported.

Filed through lawyer Shoaib Shaheen, the petition has made federal and provincial governments as well as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) its respondents.

“It is most respectfully prayed that this Honourable Court may be graciously pleased to direct the respondents to provide a level playing field to the PTI for free and fair election, in the interest of justice,” the petition says

The petition also requested the court to order the government to refrain from harassing PTI’s workers and leaders and letting them participate in the election without discrimination.

The petition was filed after a similar complaint regarding the snatching of nomination papers was filed in the Election Commission of Pakistan by the party.

Earlier today, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) ordered that the issue of PTI’s electoral symbols be left to the ECP while the Islamabad High Court also dashed the party’s hopes by refusing to suspend the Toshakhana verdict against Imran Khan.

