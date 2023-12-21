BAFL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.98%)
DIC3 centres being established in 19 Punjab cities

Recorder Report Published 21 Dec, 2023 03:54am

LAHORE: The undertraining ASPs of the 51st common training programme delegation study tour of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority here on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Managing Director Muhammad Ahsan Yonas, Chief Administration Officer Shoaib Mahmood, and Operation Commander Shafiq Ahmed gave a briefing and also visited various departments for the delegation. Officers were briefed on the importance of Integrated Emergency 15, forensic evidence, and the e-challans system.

The Managing Director of Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Muhammad Ahsan Yonas, while expressing his thoughts, said that DIC3 centers are being established in 19 cities in Punjab. Comprehensive planning has been done on a large scale to cover all urban centers with cameras.

The under-training ASPs mentioned that Safe City Lahore is one of the pleasant experiences in training, and the flagship project of modern technology is playing a commendable role in crime fighting.

Later, SSP Operation IC3, Rafat Bukhari, also presented memorable shields to the trained officers.

