BAFL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.98%)
BIPL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.89%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-7.05%)
DGKC 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-3.19%)
FABL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.66%)
FCCL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.81%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.12%)
HBL 119.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.13%)
HUBC 118.71 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.6%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (9.28%)
LOTCHEM 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.78%)
MLCF 38.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.79%)
OGDC 114.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.52%)
PAEL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.45%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.57%)
PIOC 111.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.67%)
PPL 120.37 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.79%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.25%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 73.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
SSGC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.26%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-7.6%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.62%)
TRG 85.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.82%)
UNITY 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.82%)
BR100 6,428 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.47%)
BR30 23,346 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 62,448 Decreased By -385 (-0.61%)
KSE30 20,894 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.52%)
Markets Print 2023-12-21

Japanese rubber futures rally

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2023

BEIJING: Japanese rubber futures rose more than 2% on Wednesday, the biggest daily rise in over two months, buoyed by bets of supply tightness in the first quarter of next year and stronger crude futures.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for May delivery closed 2.95% higher, or 6.9 yen, at 240.5 yen per kg, the highest closing since Dec. 12. The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange (SHFE) for May delivery was 155 yuan, or 1.14% higher, at 13,715 yuan per metric ton.

“Market sentiment is supported by improving economic outlook for the US and EU area, potential tight supply emerging globally by March 2024, and a softer dollar,” said Jom Jacob, co-founder of India-based analysis firm What Next Rubber.

However, sentiment for natural rubber is weighed down by persistent weakness in the demand from China, Jacob said. Japan’s Nikkei closed at a more than five-month high on Wednesday as caution on the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) policy stance faded after the central bank offered no hints on when it would exit its negative rate policy.

Shanghai Futures Exchange BOJ rubber Japanese rubber

