KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 141,748 tonnes of cargo comprising 88,622 tonnes of import cargo and 53,126 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 88,622 comprised of 62,906 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 12,505 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,900 tonnes of Rock Phosphate&6,311 Tons of Wheat.

The total export Cargo of 53,126 comprised of 34,910 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 210 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,506 tonnes of Clinkers & 11,500 tonnes s of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 6440 containers comprising of 3515 containers import and 2925 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1548 of 20’s and 982 of 40’s loaded while 01 of 20’s and 01 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 899 of 20’s and 559 of 40’s loaded containers while 06 of 20’s and 451 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 04 ships namely, Kota Loceng, TCLC Luzho, Msc Jemima & Oriental Hibiscus berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Xin Qing Dao, Ym Excellence and Olympia sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Pamela’ left the port on today morning and another containers ships ‘Maersk Brooklyn’ is expected to sail on Tuesday.

Cargo volume of 135,884 tonnes, comprising 86,936 tonnes imports cargo and 48,948 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,843 Containers (1,033 TEUs Imports and 1,810 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Clean Sanctuary, Santa Valentina, Ejnan, and Limra & two more ships, Chem-Road Polaris and Maersk Kinloss scheduled to load/offload Fuel oil, Coal, LNG, LPG, Palm oil and Container are expected to take berths at FOTCO, PQEPT, PGPCL, LCT and QICT respectively on Tuesday, 19th December, while another Containers ship ‘Clemens Schulte’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on 20th December, 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023