Pakistan, Iran foreign ministers discuss bilateral, regional issues

Sarfaraz Bugti joins PPP after resigning as interim interior minister

Millat Energy Group eyes 76% stake in Hascol Petroleum

LHC orders release of PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat

Pakistan’s FDI up over 8% in first five months of FY24

Cotton arrival inches up 3.5% in first two weeks of Dec: PCGA

Pakistan’s REER index dips in November, now stands at 98.2

Pakistan’s current account posts surplus of $9mn in November

