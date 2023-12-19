BAFL 50.19 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.8%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 18, 2023
BR Web Desk Published December 19, 2023 Updated December 19, 2023 09:18am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan, Iran foreign ministers discuss bilateral, regional issues

Read here for details.

  • Sarfaraz Bugti joins PPP after resigning as interim interior minister

Read here for details.

  • Millat Energy Group eyes 76% stake in Hascol Petroleum

Read here for details.

  • LHC orders release of PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s FDI up over 8% in first five months of FY24

Read here for details.

  • Cotton arrival inches up 3.5% in first two weeks of Dec: PCGA

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s REER index dips in November, now stands at 98.2

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s current account posts surplus of $9mn in November

Read here for details.

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

